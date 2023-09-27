Death of Pima County inmate suspected to be from a medical condition

Aaron Boone, 36, an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex (PCADC), was found dead in his cell in the Detox Observation Unit early Tuesday morning, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The Tucson Police Department was called in and made life-saving attempts on Boone, but those failed, and he was declared dead.

Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit arrived at the PCADC after the incident to process the scene, gather evidence and conduct interviews. They did not find any suspicious circumstances, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Office of the Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on his body and believes that the death is related to a medical issue, but are awaiting results from the toxicology report to confirm. The investigation into this death is still ongoing, according to authorities.

