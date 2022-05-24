Death of Pinellas jail inmate under investigation, Sheriff’s Office says

A 54-year-old woman who was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on May 20 died Monday, according to authorities.

Theresa Tooni was taken to an area hospital for medical reasons on Monday, and she was pronounced dead there around 4 p.m., the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday evening.

“At this point in the investigation, detectives have found no evidence that Tooni was in any physical altercations or suffered any injuries while incarcerated,” according to the release.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of Tooni’s death, the Sheriff’s Office said. Tooni’s next of kin has been notified about her death, and the investigation is ongoing.

Tooni had been arrested by the Largo Police Department and was facing charges of felony petit theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.