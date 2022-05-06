Death of Pinellas jail inmate under investigation, Sheriff’s Office says

A 40-year-old man who was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on April 28 has died.

Waymon Skinner was taken to the hospital for medical reasons and admitted on Sunday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday night. He was pronounced dead around 8:44 a.m. Tuesday.

“At this point in the investigation, detectives have found no evidence that Skinner was involved in any physical altercations or sustained any injuries while incarcerated at the jail,” according to the release.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of Skinner’s death and the investigation is ongoing.

Skinner was facing charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of ammunition and possession of cocaine, the Sheriff’s Office said.