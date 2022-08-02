Death of Pinellas jail inmate under investigation, Sheriff’s Office says

Tampa Bay Times/TNS
Amy Gehrt, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

Detectives are investigating the death of a 58-year-old man who died at the Pinellas County Jail two days after he was arrested, according to authorities.

Clifford Clark was unconscious and not responsive during a well-being check around 8:40 a.m. Sunday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Deputies and medical staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but Clark was pronounced dead at 9:29 a.m., the release said.

“During the course of the investigation, detectives found no evidence to believe Clark had been in any physical altercations or suffered any injuries while incarcerated,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of Clark’s death, the release said. The investigation is ongoing.

Clark was booked into jail Friday morning, jail records show. He was facing three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

