Death of Portland man in Parkside shooting was a homicide, police say

Dec. 2—The shooting death of a 26-year-old Portland man found in the Parkside neighborhood Tuesday was a homicide, police said.

Tyler Flexon died at Maine Medical Center shortly after he was found with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Sherman and Mellen streets around 9:45 p.m., the Portland Police Department said on Friday.

After an autopsy, the medical examiner ruled Flexon's death a homicide, police said. Police do not believe the incident was random and do not believe there is any danger to the public.

A neighbor who lives across the street from where the shooting took place said he and his wife were home when they heard yelling around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. "It was a guy who said something along the lines of, 'Come out! I'm going to shoot you,' " said Jared Sawyer.

He said he heard a "pop" and about a half hour later noticed a large group of police and emergency personnel outside.

Tuesday's shooting was announced just hours before Portland police released information about another death in the city that was discovered nearly two weeks ago. The body of 23-year-old Bethany Kelley was found on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street on the morning of Nov. 18.

Her death has been ruled a homicide, but police are not releasing her cause of death or any other details about the investigation.

As of mid-October, there had been 47 shootings and 17 stabbings in Portland, according to department statistics. Ten people had been shot or injured, including one person who was shot at and then beaten with the gun. Two people died.

Investigators are urging anyone who has information about Flexon's killing to call them at 207-874-8575.