Death of prisoner at Lansing Correctional Facility ruled a homicide, KBI says

A man’s death last month at a Kansas prison has been ruled a homicide, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday.

Another prisoner has been identified as a suspect, but he has not been arrested or charged, KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said in a news release.

Darionce Terrell Charles-Lott was found unresponsive in his cell at Lansing Correctional Center and died. The KBI was notified about the death around 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Charles-Lott was strangled in a homicide.

The 29 year old was convicted of aggravated battery in Wyandotte County and sentenced to 172 months in prison.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and the findings will be presented to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office for a charging decision, Underwood said.