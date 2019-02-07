Death rates, bedsores, ER wait times: Where every VA hospital lags or leads other medical care

When 66-year-old Navy veteran Phyllis Seleska arrived at the emergency room at the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Loma Linda, California, in August 2017, the waiting room was crowded with dozens of veterans, some in wheelchairs lined up to the entrance.

Seleska was suffering throbbing pain after shattering her wrist but received no medication and had to wait more than seven hours to see a doctor, records show. By then, the orthopedics staff had gone home. So a nurse strapped a Velcro splint on her wrist and told her to come back in the morning.

“I don’t know why it took so long to get back there to be told we can’t do anything to help you,” said Seleska, who worked on the flight deck of aircraft carriers in both Gulf Wars.

Her experience wasn’t unusual. At roughly 70 percent of VA hospitals, the median time between arrival and admission was longer than at other hospitals, in some cases by hours, according to a USA TODAY analysis of the department’s data. That included Loma Linda, where the median wait is more than 7 ½ hours.

The USA TODAY analysis provides the most comprehensive picture to date of how 146 VA medical centers compare to other health care facilities on an array of factors. The analysis is based on scores of spreadsheets the VA has posted online in recent years containing comparisons of its medical centers to non-VA averages on everything from the ER wait times to infection rates and patient-survey results.

The analysis produced some positive findings for the VA. As of June 30, a majority of VA hospitals reported lower death rates than other facilities. Many VA medical centers also stacked up better on prevention of post-surgical complications such as blood clots.

At the same time, dozens had higher rates of preventable infections and severe bed sores – a sign of potential neglect. And nearly every VA performed worse than other medical providers on industry-standard patient satisfaction surveys.

VA spokesman Curt Cashour said certain veterans may have conditions that make them more susceptible to complications, and “caution should be exercised” when drawing conclusions from the comparisons.

He said the VA “does recognize the need to improve the speed by which it can admit veterans to the inpatient unit,” but he said non-VA hospitals also struggle with long waits.

“VA provides some of the highest quality health care available today,” Cashour said.

Story continues below graphic

The Department of Veterans Affairs has been buffeted by crises since 2014 when news reports revealed that patients died awaiting appointments at the Phoenix VA hospital. There were lethal lapses in Oklahoma City, patient safety failures in Memphis, Tennessee, and equipment and sterilization problems in Washington D.C.

The USA TODAY analysis adds to evidence of uneven quality within the VA system, with some hospitals such those in Asheville, North Carolina, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, excelling on a wide range of measures while others, such as Memphis, lagged.

The analysis comes as the Trump administration is considering sweeping new rules to widen veterans’ access to outside health care paid for by the VA. It would deliver on a campaign promise made by President Donald Trump to expand health care choices for veterans.

Critics have warned that increasing VA-funded private health care would drain money from the department and lead to its privatization.

As the administration weighs the standards under which expanded non-VA options would be allowed, it is considering variables such as wait times, distance, and – for the first time – quality.

Quality VA care? Where do you live?

The VA began publishing online an array of spreadsheets it dubbed “scorecards” in the months after Trump took office. The quarterly assessments include comparisons on 65 measures.

USA TODAY compiled and analyzed the scorecards from June 30, the most recent available, and found that death rates after heart attack, heart failure and pneumonia were the same or lower than non-VA averages at two thirds of VA medical centers.

Most VA hospitals also had lower rates than other facilities for a majority of post-surgical complications such as hemorrhages, clots and death.