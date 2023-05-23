Death of 'at-risk' adult in Colorado Springs ruled a homicide; victim identified

May 22—The victim of a homicide near the Patty Jewett Golf Course last month has been identified as 74-year-old Michael Olson, according to an autopsy completed by the El Paso County Coroner's Office on May 15.

According to Colorado Springs police, officers investigated an assault on an "at-risk adult" in the 2000 block of Eagle View Drive on April 29. During the investigation, Christian Andrews, 22, was arrested and charged with crimes against at-risk adults, a third-degree felony.

Olson died of his injuries on May 13 and the CSPD Homicide Unit resumed an investigation, police said.

Online court records show Andrews is also charged with violent crime resulting in death or serious bodily injury, and that he posted a $25,000 bond on April 30.

Andrews has not been arrested since Olson's death, and his charges are expected to be upgraded at his next court hearing, police spokesman Robert Tornabene said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 12, records show.

Olson's death is the ninth homicide investigation in Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time last year, police had investigated 21 homicides.

Police said the investigation is active and asked that anyone with information call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.