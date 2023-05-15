Death row inmate Kevin Burns is a redeemed man and deserves a chance at freedom | Opinion

A recent Tennessean article reported that the Supreme Court declined to hear the case of death row inmate Kevin Burns, who was convicted of the 1992 shooting deaths of Damond Dawson and Tracey Johnson in Memphis. Burns was sentenced to death in Dawson’s murder.

I know Kevin Burns. Who am I? I am a graduate of The University of the South and the Vanderbilt University School of Law. I am, also, a retired Navy captain.

I have participated in a course at the Vanderbilt Divinity School that is entitled “Life on Death Row.”

Once a week, the Vanderbilt Divinity students enrolled in the course would go to Riverbend prison and have a three-hour session with death row inmates. When we were in group session, two death row inmates would sit on each side of me.

Ed Miller

The two inmates who sat next to me were Kevin Burns and Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman. I got to know K.B., as Kevin Burns is known. Also, the Tennessean article states, “While on death row at Riverbend Maximum Security Prison, Burns was ordained. He now preaches via telephone at Franklin Community Church.”

I was present for his ordination service which was conducted on Death Row at Riverbend.

Sign up for Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter:Read compelling stories for and with the Latino community in Tennessee.

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter:Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

Burns should be given a chance

Each week, during the sessions of the Vanderbilt Life on Death Row course, Kevin would have a Bible in his hand. Also, I noticed that the other inmates know him as “Pastor Kevin.” I learned that he is a very caring person. Based on the article in The Tennessean and my experience with Kevin Burns, I can state positively that he should not be on Death Row. He can be a productive citizen in Tennessee, and he should be provided with that opportunity.

The other person, Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman, who sat next to me was released from Death Row in November 2021. I visit Abu on a weekly basis, and I am convinced by the physical evidence that should have been presented in his case that he did not commit the murder for which he was sentenced to Death. My view is that Kevin Burns and Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman should both be granted clemency by Governor Lee.

Story continues

If granted clemency by Governor Lee, I am willing to provide housing and financial support for Kevin Burns and Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman.

Ed Miller is a lawyer and retired Navy Captain.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Opinion: Why death row inmate Kevin Burns deserves a chance at freedom