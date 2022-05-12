Death row inmate orders final meal: burgers, fries, chicken, milkshakes

May 12—Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., facing execution next week for the 1976 murder of an 8-year-old Smyrna girl and the rape of a 10-year-old Smyrna girl, has made his last meal request, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Virgil has asked for "four hamburgers, four french fries, two vanilla milkshakes, four sodas, eight-piece bucket of chicken, potato salad and two pints of vanilla ice cream."

People on death row have traditionally been allowed to request one final meal of their choosing before their execution.

Last month, Cobb Superior Court ordered that Presnell, who had already been sentenced to death by a jury, be executed some time between May 17 and May 24; Department of Corrections Commissioner Timothy Ward chose 7 p.m. May 17.

Presnell was convicted in the 1976 kidnapping and murder of an eight-year-old girl and the kidnapping and rape of a 10-year-old girl. Initially sentenced to death in 1976, the Supreme Court overturned Presnell's sentence on a technicality. In 1999, then-Cobb DA Pat Head successfully re-sought the death penalty, and Presnell has sat on death row ever since.

His execution, while likely, is not guaranteed, however.

Georgia's Board of Pardons and Paroles on Monday will meet "with Presnell's representatives ... to receive information in favor of commuting Presnell's death sentence," the board announced Wednesday.

After the meeting, the board may commute Presnell's sentence, postpone his execution for a 90-day period, or deny the request for clemency.

"There have been 75 men and one woman executed in Georgia since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976," the Department of Corrections said in the news release announcing Presnell's last meal request. "If executed, Presnell, Jr. will be the 54th inmate put to death by lethal injection. There are presently 37 men and one woman under death sentence in Georgia."