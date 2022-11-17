Death row inmate Richard Glossip loses again at Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals

The Oklahoma State Penitentiary is pictured in 2021. Richard Glossip is set to be executed there Feb. 16.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has ruled again against death row inmate Richard Glossip, clearing the way for his execution to proceed as scheduled Feb. 16.

Glossip, 59, became the most high-profile of the more than 40 inmates still facing execution in Oklahoma after Gov. Kevin Stitt spared the life of Julius Jones one year ago.

Like Jones, Glossip claims he is innocent.

He is facing execution for the murder of his boss, Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese. He filed a new challenge to his conviction July 1 and a second challenge Sept. 22.

The Court of Criminal Appeals rejected the first challenge last week and the second on Thursday.

Glossip claims he was framed.

His boss was found beaten to death in Room 102 of his motel, the Best Budget Inn, on Jan. 7, 1997. Van Treese was 54 and lived in Lawton.

A motel maintenance man, Justin Sneed, confessed to killing the motel owner with a baseball bat. He said Glossip pressured him into doing it and offered him $10,000 as payment.

In the challenges, Glossip's attorneys claim Sneed actually killed the motel owner during a botched robbery for drug money. They claim he framed Glossip to avoid getting the death penalty himself. They claim Sneed, a meth addict, made admissions in jail and later in prison about framing Glossip.

In rejecting the first challenge, the appeals court concluded "there is no evidence that Sneed has ever sought to recant his testimony in any meaningful way."

Glossip was first sent to death row after being convicted in 1998. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ordered a new murder trial because his defense attorney failed to represent him adequately. He was sent to death row again after the 2004 retrial.

Sneed, 45, is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. In interviews this year, he has continued to stand by his statements about Glossip's involvement.

The execution by lethal injection will be carried out at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Glossip still could avoid execution if the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency and the governor agrees.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Death row inmate Richard Glossip loses again in court