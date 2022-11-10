Death row inmate Richard Glossip moves closer to execution after innocence claim rejected

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday rejected death row inmate Richard Glossip's first new challenge to his murder conviction.

Glossip, 59, is set to be executed Feb. 16 for the murder of his boss, Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese.

Glossip claimed in the challenge that he is "factually innocent."

His claim has received widespread support, including from conservative pro-death penalty legislators in Oklahoma. One outspoken supporter, state Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, has vowed to fight to abolish the death penalty in the state if Glossip is executed.

The victim was found beaten to death in Room 102 of his motel, the Best Budget Inn, on Jan. 7, 1997. Van Treese was 54 and lived in Lawton.

A motel maintenance man, Justin Sneed, confessed to killing the owner with a baseball bat. He said Glossip pressured him into doing it and offered him $10,000 as payment.

Glossip's attorneys contend Sneed framed Glossip to avoid the death penalty himself after killing the motel owner during a botched robbery for drug money. They claim Sneed, a meth addict, made admissions in jail and later in prison about framing Glossip.

In its unanimous opinion Thursday, the court wrote "there is no evidence that Sneed has ever sought to recant his testimony in any meaningful way."

"Further, none of the other witnesses against Glossip have changed their story.

"While it is true that Sneed provided a lion's share of the evidence against Glossip, the evidence of Glossip's involvement was sufficiently corroborated by compelling evidence," the court wrote. "Glossip was trapped in his own web of deceit and deception when authorities were urgently trying to find Van Treese. This Court need go no further in discussing these facts.

"No trial is perfect, but Glossip's guilty was proven beyond a reasonable doubt before a jury of his peers. Nothing in his current application causes this Court to contradict the jury verdict."

A second challenge to his conviction is still pending before the court.

“This is a very difficult decision to understand," his attorney, Don Knight, said. "The evidence of Rich’s innocence, and the State’s misconduct, is overwhelming and deserving of, at the very minimum, a fair hearing where we can present our evidence.

"We still have another petition pending with the Court setting forth Sneed’s desire to recant his testimony against Rich and, most shockingly, documenting the prosecutor’s serious misconduct in coaching Sneed to change his testimony in the middle of trial. Our fight to free this innocent man will continue, and we remain optimistic that truth and justice will prevail, both for Rich and the citizens of Oklahoma.”

