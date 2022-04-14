Death row inmate seeks reprieve from Tennessee Supreme Court over unknown DNA evidence

Death row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith on Thursday asked the Tennessee Supreme Court to vacate his execution date based on the "presence of unknown DNA" on the murder weapon.

Federal public defender Amy Harwell filed the motion on behalf of her client Thursday, after one motion for relief was denied Monday in Davidson County Criminal Court.

Two motions remain before the Court of Criminal Appeals. Harwell's motion to the state Supreme Court seeks to extend the time for those motions to be considered by the lower court.

Smith is scheduled to die by lethal injection April 21. He was convicted of the 1989 murders of his estranged wife, Judith Robirds Smith, and her two teenaged sons, Chad Burnett, 16, and 13-year-old Jason Burnett.

"After 32 years of adamantly asserting his innocence, Oscar Smith finally has proof that someone else murdered his family," Harwell wrote in a new release. "This new DNA evidence can and should be matched to the actual killer — who also left their fingerprints on the murder weapon — so that Mr. Smith may finally be exonerated."

Harwell's motion to the Tennessee Supreme Court says the Serological Research Institute, a private forensics lab in California, found unknown DNA on the handle of one of the murder weapons.

Robirds Smith was shot in the neck then stabbed several times. Her eldest son was shot in the left eye and then in the upper chest and left torso. His younger brother was stabbed in the neck and abdomen.

Police never found two of the three murder weapons — a .22 caliber pistol and a knife. But they found an awl, a leather working tool shaped like a pick, at the crime scene in the kitchen.

The Davidson County Criminal Court speculated the unknown DNA on the weapon was the result of contamination from the mishandling of evidence.

“The development of cutting-edge science has allowed Mr. Smith to obtain new and previously unavailable facts that prove his innocence," Harwell said. "The Tennessee Supreme Court should vacate the execution date to allow the justice system to fully and fairly litigate Mr. Smith’s DNA proof of his actual innocence."

Harwell wrote in her motion that the victims were excluded as sources of the unknown DNA during testing.

"Most notably, Mr. Smith was definitively excluded as the contributor of this DNA," the motions says. "The significance of his new scientific evidence cannot be overstated: Oscar Smith has, using new touch DNA technology, demonstrated that he is not the person who used the awl to kill his family."

