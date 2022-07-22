Death row inmate seeks stay of execution, clemency

Jul. 22—Attorneys for an Oklahoma death row prisoner scheduled to be executed next month are asking an appeals court to stay the execution to give the court time to hear arguments in an appeal filed with the court earlier this month.

James Coddington, 50, is scheduled to be put to death Aug. 25 and is the first to be executed as part of Oklahoma's two-year phased schedule to execute 25 prisoners the state claims have exhausted their appeals.

He was sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Troy Hale at a residence in Oklahoma County. Prosecutors say Coddington beat Hale in the head with a hammer and robbed him after Hale refused to loan Coddington money to buy cocaine.

A federal judge ruled in June that a group of Oklahoma death-row inmates fell "well short" of proving that the state's lethal injection protocols violate their constitutional rights.

Coddington and 27 other inmates had argued that Oklahoma's execution protocol and use of midazolam — the first drug administered as part of Oklahoma's three-drug lethal injection cocktail — created a risk of serious pain and suffering and that there were alternatives that could curtail those risks. The inmates had contended that the state's protocols violated their Eighth Amendment guarantee against cruel and unusual punishment.

Attorneys for the inmates are appealing the ruling to the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals with attorneys for Coddington asking the court to stay his execution so proper filings can be made in the appeal.

Coddington's attorneys also claim the state's lethal injection protocol violates Coddington's "First, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment rights to counsel and the courts."

According to the motion, the protocol terminates communication with counsel two hours or more prior to the scheduled execution time and blocks counsel from witnessing the entire process.

"These measures prevent Mr. Coddington from communicating constitutional violations to his counsel and prevent counsel from observing or intervening in problems that may arise during the execution process, including problems setting and maintaining IV access, or problems with the use of an incorrect drug," the motion states.

The motion states without the ability for Coddington to access counsel up to the moment of execution, he is unable to file an Eighth Amendment claim.

"Moreover, plaintiffs have a right to access the courts up until the moment of their deaths," the motion states.

Earlier this month, attorneys for Coddington filed a petition with the Oklahoma State Pardon and Parole Board asking for clemency, stating he "exemplifies the principles of redemption."

"While on death row, James has attained and maintained sobriety, breaking the cycle of addiction that plagued his life since early childhood. He has maintained clear conduct for more than 15 years," the petition states. "Based on that exemplary behavior, James earned the trusted position of run-man. He works daily to be of service to everyone with whom he interacts. He takes full responsibility for his actions and the consequences of those actions."

The clemency petition also argues that commutation is appropriate based upon Coddington's childhood and that the jury never heard expert testimony regarding Coddington's mental status when he committed Hale's murder.

The petition asks the board to commute his death sentence to life without parole.

"If our society believes in the principle of redemption, then James Coddington's life must be spared," Emma Rolls, an attorney with the Office of the Federal Public Defender representing Coddington, said in a press release announcing the filing of the petition. "The man the jury convicted and sentenced to death no longer exists. If anyone is deserving of mercy, James Coddington is."

Coddington's clemency hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday, July 26 at 9 a.m. An agenda filed by the board states Coddington will make an appearance via video conference.

If the board decides to recommend clemency, Gov. Kevin Stitt will have the final say to either accept or deny the board's recommendation.

Pardon and Parole hearings are held at the Kate Barnard Community Corrections Center, Ted R. Logan Meeting Center, located at 3300 N. Martin Luther King Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Meetings are also streamed live on Zoom with the meeting information available at www.ok.gov/ppb/.

