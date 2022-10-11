Death row inmate seeks stay of execution, expedited hearing

Oct. 11—Attorneys for an Oklahoma death row inmate scheduled to be executed next week asked the state appeals court to stay the execution and to order a trial on the inmate's competency.

Benjamin Cole, 57, was convicted and sentenced to death in the 2002 killing of his 9-month-old daughter Brianna in Rogers County.

Cole is scheduled to be executed Oct. 20 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester— but his attorneys asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals for an execution stay and initiate competency proceedings.

Attorneys asked the state appeals court to order OSP Warden Jim Farris to notify the Pittsburg County district attorney that Cole is "insane" and competency proceedings should commence.

"A stay is necessary to pursue the relief requested" and to complete the competency proceedings "the warden should be required to commence," the petition states.

An application to expedite review of the case was also filed as "time is of the essence."

"If the court is not inclined to grant expedited review of his petition for writ of mandamus, that is all the more reason to promptly grant Mr. Cole's application for stay of execution," Cole's attorney wrote. "The additional time needed to ensure an incompetent person is not executed far outweighs any interest the warden may have in proceeding with the presently scheduled execution."

The petition filed with OCCA also claims that Pittsburg County District Judge Mike Hogan abused his discretion in his ruling following a Sept. 30 evidentiary hearing by applying the wrong standard.

Hogan ruled Cole did not meet the required "substantial threshold showing insanity" and that Cole was competent to be executed "as currently scheduled."

"The district court misstated its mission as one to 'adjudicate whether Benjamin Cole has become incompetent to be executed,'" the document states. "The determination of whether Mr. Cole has become incompetent to be executed is a task for a jury; neither the warden nor the district court are imbued with statutory authority to render that judgement, though both erroneously did exactly that."

Story continues

Cole's attorneys maintain he suffers brain damage from multiple childhood and early adulthood head traumas and a family history of mental illness. An MRI of Cole's brain shows a lesion in an area associated with paranoid schizophrenia. Cole's attorneys also maintain he exhibits symptoms of Parkinson's Disease.

Farris testified in the Pittsburg County hearing he reviewed multiple clinical reports on Cole before declining to refer the case to the Pittsburg County DA and he believed Cole is competent for execution based on prison staff accounts, personal interactions with the death row inmate, conversations with doctors, and review of various documents concerning Cole's state.

Cole did not testify during the hearing and remained silent and slumped over in a wheelchair while handcuffed throughout the proceeding.

Oklahoma's parole board denied Cole clemency with a 4-1 vote on Sept. 27.

Cole was playing a video game in December 2002 when Brianna started crying, according to court records. Cole then paused the game, walked into the room where the infant was and pulled her feet backward to the point of breaking her spine and tearing an aorta and leaving the child in her bed before resuming playing the game.

Records state Cole denied any issue when the child's mom found her and asked him why she turned blue and foamed at the mouth. The child later died at the hospital.

Courts have since maintained that Cole is competent to face punishment for his crime.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com