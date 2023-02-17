Death row inmate 'sorry' for part in murder

Feb. 16—An Oklahoma death row inmate said he wants to tell the family of a man who was killed in 1992 that he was sorry, but maintains he didn't fire the fatal shot.

Emmanuel Littlejohn, 51, was convicted and sentenced to death by an Oklahoma County jury in 1994 for the 1992 shooting death of Kenneth Meers during a robbery at an Oklahoma City convenience store.

"I would tell them I'm sorry for the loss of their son," Littlejohn said Thursday during a phone interview with the News-Capital. "I'm sorry for the part that I played in it."

Littlejohn was convicted for the death of Meers under Oklahoma's felony-murder statute that states a person commits murder when that person or another person takes the life of a human during, or if the death of a human being results from, the commission of an underlying felony.

He maintains Glenn Bethany fired the shot that killed Meers.

Bethany was also convicted of first-degree murder and robbery and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Littlejohn was sentenced to 300 years for the robbery and 99 years for conspiracy and he said he accepts the consequences for being a part of the robbery.

"I've been down here 31 years and the truth hasn't set me free," Littlejohn said. "And I don't expect to be free. I'm here facing the death penalty and I didn't kill nobody. How is that fair?"

Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood, Littlejohn's spiritual adviser, also discussed the case and the man's life story on "The Emmanuel Littlejohn Tapes," a podcast released Thursday on Spotify.

Hood said he hopes the podcast brings awareness to Littlejohn's case before his last chance of clemency approaches.

"Even though Emmanuel Littlejohn was part of a robbery that ended in murder, he wasn't the one who fired the shot that killed Kenneth Meers," Hood said. "Let me make this very clear, this is somebody on death row who didn't actually kill someone.

"Having repented of his sins, Littlejohn has spent over 31 years working to better himself," he added. "How many other people can say that they've put that type of work in on themselves?"

Each episode of the podcast runs between 9-18 minutes and features Hood speaking with Littlejohn over the phone.

Hood ministers to death-row prisoners nationwide and was the spiritual adviser of record for Benjamin Cole, who was executed by the state in October 2022, and Scott Eizember, who was executed in January 2023.

Records show Oklahoma executed 117 people since Littlejohn first entered death row in 1994.

Littlejohn said the hardest part for him being housed on death row is the bonds he made with cellmates and other death row inmates who were executed.

"Anybody they put in a cell with you, you're going to bond with them," Littlejohn said. "You're going to know about him and family because you're locked in a cell with him 23 hours a day."

He said his mother still speaks with the mother of his first cellmate almost every day because of the bond they share.

Littlejohn was originally scheduled to be executed on Nov. 2, 2023 before the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals granted in January a motion from Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond asking for more time in between executions.

OCCA has not set a new date for Littlejohn's execution.

When asked if he was scared of death, Littlejohn said he was, but it was also hard to be scared of something you haven't experienced.

"It's like a roller coaster. I ain't ever faced death and nobody has ever came back and told me what it's like; all I know is that there ain't no coming back," Littlejohn said. "You gotta do what you gotta do."