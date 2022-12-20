Death-row inmate, subject of 'Accused' podcast, to learn judge's ruling on new trial request

An Ohio man who’s been awaiting execution for nearly 30 years for a murder he maintains he didn’t commit is expected to learn Tuesday morning whether a Hamilton County judge has decided to grant him a new trial.

Elwood Jones, whose conviction was the focus of the fourth season of Accused, a true-crime podcast produced by The Enquirer and USA TODAY, is set to learn the results of a dramatic and rare three-day court hearing held before Hamilton County Judge Wende Cross in late August. Jones' lawyers argued that prosecutors withheld potentially exculpatory evidence from Jones’ original defense team before his murder trial in 1995.

Elwood Jones looks at loved ones during a Hamilton County court hearing Aug. 24, 2022. Jones is currently on Ohio's death row. His lawyers argued for a new trial in late August while detailing more than 4,000 pages of investigative documents that weren't given Jones' original defense team related to the September 1994 murder of New Jersey grandmother Rhoda Nathan.

The case centered on the Sept. 3, 1994, beating death of Rhoda Nathan, a New Jersey grandmother killed in her Blue Ash hotel room after coming to the region for her best friend's grandson's bar mitzvah. The most recent season of Accused highlighted inaccuracies presented in the original trial, as well as investigative paths Blue Ash investigators and Hamilton County prosecutors did not pursue.

The August hearing was a hail Mary effort by Jones’ lawyers after years of failed appeals. To underscore the number of documents prosecutors failed to share with the defense, Jones' team − led by lawyers Jay Clark and David Hine, working pro bono − filled seven thick binders with more than 4,000 pages that hadn't originally been turned over. Since the hearing ended, both sides have been awaiting the ruling from Cross, who had promised to “review everything I need to review” before making a decision. Notification of Tuesday's hearing appeared in the county's online court system last week. Jones was expected to attend in person.

Prosecutors wrote in a post-hearing closing argument that the “evidence of Jones’ guilt remains as compelling today as it was 25 years ago.” Weeks after the hearing, Prosecutor Joe Deters released a video online in which he said Jones was not only guilty, but that he was a “murderous bastard" who would kill again if released from prison. Deters didn’t personally argue the case in 1995, delegating it to assistant prosecutors Seth Tieger and Mark Piepmeier, the latter of whom called Jones an “asshole” on the TV show Forensic Files in the 1990s. Asked if he stood by that character assessment when interviewed for the Accused podcast in 2019, Piepmeier modified the description to “f---ing asshole.”

Prosecuting attorneys Seth Tieger and Philip Cummings quietly confer during an Aug. 25 hearing weighing whether death row inmate Elwood Jones should be granted a new trial in the 1994 beating death of New Jersey native Rhoda Nathan. Hamilton County Judge Wende Cross is scheduled to share her ruling on the matter Tuesday.

Jones, who’d had legal run-ins with prosecutors long before the 1994 slaying, said that the office focused on him for personal reasons. In a recent message sent from behind bars, Jones said that prosecutors “have elected to overlook or disregard the facts in this case” and “are simply making personal attacks towards me … resorting to character assassination and name calling.”

Tieger was joined in the recent hearing by assistant prosecuting attorney Philip Cummings, both of whom argued before Cross that the circumstantial evidence pointing to Jones is solid. That evidence included an infected cut on Jones' hand that prosecutors argued likely came from punching Nathan in the mouth, as well as a pendant belonging to Nathan allegedly discovered in the trunk of Jones' car several days after the murder.

Pro-bono attorneys Jay Clark and David Hine talk with Ohio death-row inmate Elwood Jones during a hearing Aug. 25, 2022. Clark and Hine argued that Jones should be granted a new trial because Hamilton County prosecutors failed to turn over thousands of investigative documents to Jones' original defense team when he was tried in the 1994 beating death of New Jersey grandmother Rhoda Nathan.

Before reaching her decision, Cross had already filed one ruling in favor of Jones. She agreed that hairs collected from the crime scene should be tested for DNA. It's unclear what that testing could uncover. Because the crime scene was a hotel room, and because multiple people trampled through the room as efforts were made to save Nathan's life, the forensic evidence gathered there has long been considered of questionable value.

Jurors convicted Jones in late 1995, then sentenced him to die in early 1996, and he's been on death row ever since. His execution date has been repeatedly postponed because of his appeals and, more recently, the COVID pandemic.

