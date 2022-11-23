Death row inmate's spiritual advisor releases podcast about case

Nov. 22—An Oklahoma death row inmate's spiritual advisor hopes executions don't dehumanize the people involved.

Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood and members of Death Penalty Action announced Tuesday the release of a 22-episode podcast to engage the public about the case for Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember's clemency.

Oklahoma has put five people to death this year and Eizember is set to be executed on Jan. 12, 2023. Hood, who is Eizember's spiritual advisor, said he hopes the "The Scott Eizember Story" podcast on Spotify shines a light on the case before a Dec. 7 clemency hearing.

"The problem right now is that these executions are becoming routine — and as these executions become routine, we're dehumanizing those who are on death row," Hood said. "But in dehumanizing death row, we're also dehumanizing victims again and other people involved in these cases."

Eizember, 61, was convicted and sentenced to death plus 150 years for the October 2003 murders of Patsy Cantrell, 70, and her husband, A.J. Cantrell, 76, in their Creek County residence.

Court records state Eizember broke into the couple's home to wait for an ex-girlfriend, but the Cantrells came home unexpectedly and Eizember held them hostage with a firearm before setting the gun down. A.J. Cantrell grabbed the gun and fired at Eizember with the bullet going through Eizember's hand and fatally striking Patsy Cantrell.

Eizember wrestled the gun away and beat the man unconscious before dragging the Cantrells' bodies and their dog, Candy, into a bathroom where A.J. Cantrell died. Eizember then shot his ex-girlfriend's son and beat her mother before leading law enforcement on a 37-day manhunt.

A church volunteer found the man hiding in Depew before Eizember stole the volunteer's vehicle and drove until he ran out of gas in Arkansas.

An Arkansas couple stopped to help Eizember, who kidnapped the couple and forced them to drive to Texas. The couple escaped in Texas after the husband shot Eizember. He was later captured in Texas after seeking medical care.

"Scott is unquestionably responsible for those deaths," Hood said. "This is not a case of innocence. This is a case in which guilt has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

Hood, who has served as a spiritual advisor for death row inmates nationwide, said the circumstances make this case the perfect case to speak about the "immortality and the evil" of the death penalty.

He spoke with Eizember over a four-day period about his childhood memories, traumas he experienced, what led to the Cantrell murders, and being on the road before his eventual capture in Texas.

"Scott has had an extremely difficult life," Hood said. "I'm not offering those things as an excuse. I'm simply asking people to look at the totality of the circumstances. I'm asking people to look at the totality of Scott's life."

