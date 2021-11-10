Death Row reprieve for 1987 murder trial

Nashville judge Monte Watkins on Tuesday ordered inmate Abu-Ali Abdur'Rahman off of death row after his legal team argued prosecutorial misconduct tainted his 1987 murder trial.

The judge vacated the original conviction and accepted a new plea deal that replaced Abdur'Rahman's death sentence with three consecutive life sentences for first-degree murder and other charges.

District Attorney Glenn Funk supported the move in court, telling Watkins such actions were justified in the face of "the smoking gun of racial bias."

Why it matters: Court debates over the death penalty typically turn on obscure legal technicalities. This case, however, directly confronts allegations of racism within the criminal justice system.

It also puts Funk at odds with state officials who have fought death penalty challenges in recent years.

Yes, but: Watkins initially ordered Abdur'Rahman, 71, off death row in 2019. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery appealed, and a higher court overturned the deal last year.

Tuesday's order attempts to address the issues discussed in the appeals court ruling. It remains unclear if Slatery will pursue another challenge.

Spokesperson Samantha Fisher tells Axios the office is "reviewing the Judge's order and considering next steps."

Between the lines: Abdur'Rahman's defense team argues the prosecution violated his constitutional rights by improperly blocking Black members of the jury pool.

The attorneys cite newly discovered trial notes and trial prosecutor John Zimmermann's 2015 remarks on race and jury selection.

Zimmermann, who now works as a prosecutor in Rutherford County, referred Axios to a past court review that rejected arguments of racial bias during jury selection. He did not comment on Watkins' order.

The background: Abdur'Rahman was charged with first-degree murder in the 1986 stabbing death of Patrick Daniels. He was also charged in the stabbing of Norma Jean Norman, who survived.

Abdur'Rahman pleaded guilty Tuesday to the murder charge as well as charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault with intent to commit murder.

Flashback: Tuesday's proceedings follow a long legal battle.

Funk initially agreed to remove Abdur'Rahman from death row in 2019. Watkins signed off on the deal, but the Tennessee attorney general appealed his decision.

A state appeals court overturned the deal last year, saying Watkins could not approve it without first finding there were constitutional grounds to vacate the original convictions.

Watkins' latest ruling sought to address that. He first granted the defense's motion, which argued a U.S. Supreme Court ruling provided the precedent needed to reverse the death sentence. Then he accepted the new plea deal.

