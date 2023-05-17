Death ruled accidental in Beaver County Walmart incident

The man who died after an incident at the Center Township Walmart last November’s cause of death has been ruled accidental.

According to the Beaver County coroner, Kenneth Vinyard, 48, died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Blunt force trauma to the head and associated stress contributed to his death.

Vinyard was helping a shooting victim in a Walmart parking lot on Nov. 6. State police said an incident occurred between Vinyard and a man who identified himself as an off-duty Center Township police officer. The man tackled Vinyard, who hit his head and later died.

“He was such a kind and good man as evidenced as he was acting as a good Samaritan,” Attorney Joel Sansone said.

Sansone said Vinyard was helping a man who was shot right by his car while he was waiting for his fiancée to come out of Walmart.

“An unidentified man insisted he step away and violently pushed Mr. Vinyard to the ground where he struck his head on the pavement. His fiancée began to render aid to Mr. Vinyard including chest compressions because he had no pulse,” Sansone said.

Vinyard’s family has agreed to settle a lawsuit for nearly $1 million after suing Center Township and the officer involved, identified as Officer John Hawk.

The Beaver County coroner said no more information will be released from his office regarding this case.

