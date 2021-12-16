"Death Sentence," an IndyStar investigation, examines a significant and growing problem in Indiana: Since 2010, more than 300 people have died in county jails across the state. That amounts to a new death every two weeks.

What IndyStar found is as gruesome as it is troubling. Most of the men and women who died were held on non-violent charges and had not yet had their day in court. Several deaths were by suicide, but many other people died from a lack of medical care, overdoses, alcohol withdrawal, homicide and callous disregard by jailers.

The crisis is fueled by chronic overcrowding and widespread staffing shortages, two issues exacerbated in recent years by an influx of people who need treatment for substance use or mental illness.

Families are crushed by the indifference shown to their loved ones who died. Sheriffs are desperate for help to fix dangerous conditions.

And all of the problems are getting worse.

Indiana’s county jails are home to a hidden epidemic

People in nearly every Indiana county are dying inside their local jails. It's getting worse, and virtually every level of government shares in the blame. Read the story.

Detainees stand near a window Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Allen County Jail in downtown Ft. Wayne, Ind.

Jailers knew she might hurt herself, but she died hours later. She's not alone.

Jail suicides should be preventable, but they’re driving a death crisis in Indiana. Our review of deaths inside jails found that suicides occur with alarming frequency. Read the story.

Suicide hotline information is prominently displayed on a wall Thursday, July 15, 2021, at downtown Indianapolis' Marion County Jail 1. Suicide is the leading cause of deaths inside Indiana's county-run jails.

Why Indiana’s jail safety standards are effectively meaningless

Since 2010, the state of Indiana has allowed 84% of jails to repeatedly violate safety standards, including crowding and understaffing. Read the story.

Metal bunks on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Allen County Jail in downtown Ft. Wayne, Ind. A thin pad is typically given to detainees, but on occasion they run out forcing people to sleep on these metal beds or on portable plastic bunks that sit on the ground.

Jailers 'brutalized' a dying man in an Indiana jail; a prosecutor says it wasn't a crime

Jail video showed a dying man strapped to a restraint chair as two jailers repeatedly stunned him with a Taser. One jailer was a corrections officer. The other? The nurse. Read the story.

Jerod Draper's 2018 death in the Harrison County Jail has experts condemning his treatment. Graphic content warning.

Bigger jails stand as monuments to Indiana's costly and deadly failures

Story continues

Indiana's jails are overcrowding with people arrested on relatively minor charges, often related to drugs or mental illness. Now it's becoming a $1 billion problem. Read the story.

Orange clothing on racks on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at downtown Indianapolis' Marion County Jail 1. The facility, in its current configuration since 1985 is going to be replaced with a modern jail at the under-construction Community Justice Campus. Officials point to their aging facility as a reason for increased stress among inmates.

Five key takeaways from IndyStar's investigation

Here's a breakdown of the main findings in IndyStar's yearslong investigation. Read the story.

A corrections officer summons a new detainee who is to be processed Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Allen County Jail in downtown Ft. Wayne, Ind.

How IndyStar conducted its investigation

IndyStar filed at least 150 public records requests, conducted more than 50 interviews and combed through thousands of pages of police reports, court records and jail inspection reports. Read the story.

A newly detained person goes through the intake process in Evansville on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Vanderburgh County jail, one of the larger county jail in Indiana, that has had three deaths — all of natural causes — since 2010.

Database: Search by individual deaths or jails

No one in government accurately tracks the scope of Indiana's jail deaths crisis. Learn more about the people who died in this IndyStar database. Search the database.

Inmates in the women's block spend a few minutes getting sunlight and a view of the sky Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Vanderburgh County Jail in Evansville, Ind. The jail is one of the larger county jails in Indiana, and has had three deaths — all of natural causes — since 2010.

Database: Is your jail overcrowded or understaffed?

Indiana county jails are inspected by the Indiana Department of Correction every year, but the findings are not published. IndyStar is releasing the findings for two key safety standards from 2010-20. Explore the database.

A meal tray holds plain bread, a sandwich and beans on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Allen County Jail in downtown Ft. Wayne.

Watch: Inside the deadly crisis in Indiana's county jails

An IndyStar documentary takes you inside jails to witness the crisis first-hand. Hear from sheriffs, corrections experts and families who are struggling with the death of loved ones in jail. Watch the video.

Tamara Meyers holds a photo of her daughter Tia Meyers at home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, nearly a year since the death of Tia in the nearby Whitley County Jail. She had struggled with drug addiction, and her death, three days after intake, was ruled due to methamphetamine toxicity.

Meet the team

Reporting: Tim Evans, Ryan Martin, Ko Lyn Cheang

Photos and video: Robert Scheer

Editing: Alvie Lindsay, Max Gersh

Digital design: Tracie Keeton

Graphics: Channing King, Yoonserk Pyun

Social media, engagement and promotion: Shannon Hall, Joe Mutascio, Catherine Rogers, Joe Tamborello

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Death Sentence: How a trip to your Indiana county jail could be fatal