'Death sentence': low-lying nations implore faster action on climate at U.N

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daphne Psaledakis and Michelle Nichols
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Daphne Psaledakis and Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Faced with what they see as an existential threat, leaders from low-lying and island nations implored rich countries at the United Nations General Assembly this week to act more forcefully against a warming planet.

The failure by developed economies to effectively curb their greenhouse gas emissions contributes to rising sea levels and especially imperils island and low-lying nations at the mercy of water.

"We simply have no higher ground to cede," Marshall Islands President David Kabua told leaders in a pre-recorded speech at the high-level gathering on Wednesday. "The world simply cannot delay climate ambition any further."

Countries agreed under the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change mitigation to attempt to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), the threshold scientists say would head off the worst impacts of warming. To do that, scientists say, the world needs to cut global emissions in half by 2030, and to net-zero by 2050.

"The difference between 1.5 degrees and 2 degrees is a death sentence for the Maldives," President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih told world leaders on Tuesday.

Guyana President Irfaan Ali criticized large polluters for not delivering on promises to curb emissions, accusing them of "deception" and "failure" and warning that climate change will kill far more people than the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We hold out similar hope that the world's worst emitters of greenhouse gases that are affecting the welfare of all mankind will also come to the realization that, in the end, it will profit them little to emerge king over a world of dust," Ali told world leaders on Thursday.

He said small island states and countries with low-lying coastlines, like Guyana, will bear the full brunt of the impending disaster despite being among the lowest emitters of greenhouse gases.

"This is not only unfair, it is unjust," he said.

Richard Gowan, U.N. director at the International Crisis Group, said there had been a "sense of existential crisis" running through the annual gathering at the United Nations.

"Both Beijing and Washington want to show they are leading the fight against global warming. If the small islands' leaders can't get people to listen at this General Assembly, they never will," Gowan said.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would work with Congress to double funds by 2024 to $11.4 billion per year to help developing nations deal with climate change.

The funding would help achieve a global goal set more than a decade ago of $100 billion per year to support climate action in vulnerable countries by 2020.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to stop building coal-fired power plants overseas, a move widely welcomed.

'WE MUST ACT NOW'

Biden and Xi made their commitments less than six weeks before the Oct. 31-Nov. 12 COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, which U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said runs the risk of failure over mistrust between rich and poor countries.

President Chan Santokhi of Suriname, where much of the coastal area is low-lying, called for "ambitious and actionable commitments" to be made at COP26, urging developed countries to recommit to the $100 billion per year.

Santokhi said that ideals and political commitments do not mean much if not supported by new financial resources.

"In the case of my country, Suriname, and the countries with low-lying coastal areas, we are committed to fighting climate change because we are particularly vulnerable even though we have contributed the least to this problem," he told the General Assembly.

The Pacific archipelago nation of Palau warned the world is running out of time.

"Simply put, we must act now to ensure our children inherit a healthy and reliable future. We need to act now before further irreparable damage is made to our planet," Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr., said at the gathering.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is preparing to host COP26, on Wednesday called on world leaders to make the necessary commitments and a collective pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

He warned that, on the current track, temperatures will go up by 2.7 degrees Celsius or more by the end of the century.

"Nevermind what that will do to the ice floes, dissolving like ice in your martini here in New York," Johnson said. "We will see desertification, drought, crop failure and mass movements of humanity on a scale not seen before, not because of some unforeseen natural event or disaster, but because of us, because of what we are doing now."

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Michelle Nichols; Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Mary Milliken and Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • John Stossel Sues Facebook for Defamation Over Fact-Check

    Stossel accuses Facebook of defamation over a fact-check attached to a post about climate change

  • Newsom signs bill taking aim at labor practices in Amazon warehouses

    AB 701 is the first legislation in the U.S. regulating warehouse performance metrics. The new California law aims to crack down on harsh work standards in Amazon fulfillment centers.

  • At least 33 US companies vow to hire Afghan refugees

    At least 33 major companies in the United States have vowed to hire and train Afghan refugees arriving in the country following the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to the Tent Partnership for Refugees.

  • L.A. County records big drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations

    The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles County has dropped below 1,000 for the first time in two months, underscoring the region's slow but steady progress in turning the tide of the latest coronavirus surge.

  • Czech far right sets 'Czexit' referendum law as price for post-vote talks

    The far-right SPD party, which may play a role in forming a new Czech government next month, would demand the cabinet propose legislation that could lead to a referendum on leaving the European Union, party chief Tomio Okamura said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Andrej Babis's populist, pro-EU ANO is likely to win the largest share of the vote in a Oct. 8-9 election but may struggle to form a majority as its current partners are polling https://graphics.reuters.com/CZECH-ELECTION/lgpdwwyzqvo/index.html at or below the 5% threshold to enter parliament. Two main opposition groups refuse to enter a government with Babis due to what they say are his conflicts of interests as the founder of a business empire.

  • Mayorkas Defends Biden Administration’s Use of Title 42 Expulsions for Haitian Migrants

    During an appearance on MSNBC Tuesday evening, Department of Homeland Security secretary Mayorkas defended the Biden administration's use of the Title 42 expulsions protocol for the massive influx of Haitian migrants who have poured across the border into Del Rio, Texas, in the last week.

  • Philippines' Duterte blasts 'selfish' nations over vaccines

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte criticized rich nations at the U.N. General Assembly for hoarding COVID-19 vaccines while much of the developing world continues to suffer shortages. The Philippines' vaccination campaign started in March after repeated delays, and has been plagued by shortages, delivery delays and hesitancy, including from those who prefer Western brands.

  • Grow up and act now on climate change, Boris Johnson to tell the world

    The world must “grow up” and act now on climate change, Boris Johnson will tell the UN on Wednesday as he got a boost from Joe Biden doubling his cash pledge for Cop26.

  • Bob Wooward avoids saying whether or not Bill Barr cooperated for Peril

    On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tuesday, Colbert was joined by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, authors of Peril, the explosive new book chronicling the tumultuous final months of the Trump presidency. Colbert pressed the pair about their sources. “You record the interviews, right?” Colbert asked. “Everything in quotes here, you’ve got dead to rights, right?” “Yes. We don’t disclose who the sources are,” Woodward answered. “We do them on what’s called deep background (Disclosure of information without attribution). We’re gonna use everything that they said.” Despite Woodward saying they don’t disclose their sources, Colbert kept pushing, showing particular interest in former Attorney General William Barr. According to the book, Barr told Trump in April of 2020 that his reelection was at risk because suburban voters think he’s “a f***ing a**hole.” Barr also reportedly urged Trump not to support a Republican-led Supreme Court case against Obamacare that could have caused millions of Americans to lose their health insurance as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened. “Barr had to have cooperated with you,” Colbert said, “because at one point it says, ‘…thought Barr.’ How would you know what Barr thought unless Barr told you?” “Well,” Woodward said, “there are many ways. He could have a diary, we could…” “You could be a witch,” Colbert interjected, making Woodward laugh.

  • Editorial: We need to house homeless encampments even when there isn't a crisis

    It's great to be able to house an entire homeless encampment. But it should be done for reasons of public access and safety, not to placate whichever neighborhood complains the loudest.

  • Republican lawmaker calls for clarity on New Jersey unemployment insurance borrowing

    A Republican lawmaker wants Gov. Phil Murphy to clarify how much New Jersey has borrowed to fund its Unemployment Insurance Fund.

  • Seoul warns of debt hangover as apartment price growth hits 15-yr high

    A senior South Korean official on Thursday called for greater efforts to manage the country's excessive borrowing, saying problems at China Evergrande served as an example of the debt issues economies could face as they scale back stimulus. Lee Eog-weon, a vice finance minister, said South Korea should "pre-emptively manage default risks that could arise from excessive leveraging and risk-taking," citing a potential Evergrande default as the kind of incident that could arise as central banks globally unwind pandemic-era monetary policy.

  • Biden meets with Democrats as $3.5T plan faces party split

    Time growing shorter, President Joe Biden labored to thrash out stubborn final issues with fellow Democrats on his “build back better” agenda Wednesday, working to bridge intraparty divisions in Congress ahead of crucial voting deadlines. Biden and Democratic House and Senate lawmakers met in hours of back-to-back-to-back private White House sessions stretching into the evening, called at a pivotal juncture for Biden's $3.5 trillion package as lawmakers struggle to draft the ambitious effort. With Republicans solidly opposed, Democratic leaders are counting on the president to galvanize consensus between progressives and centrists in their party.

  • U.S. agency created to counter China’s New Silk Road launches international vaccine drive

    A U.S. government agency created to counter Chinese influence in various deals across the world is ramping up its vaccine distribution efforts as part of the America's strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19.

  • Stephen Colbert Has A Pointed Message For Old People Blocking Climate Action

    The "Late Show" host even turned on his special "ye olden cam" to address elderly viewers.

  • How Democrats’ New Voting Rights Bill Tackles The Threat Of Election Subversion

    But it wouldn’t have stopped Donald Trump from doing what he did in the lead-up to the insurrection.

  • North Carolina girl goes viral after starting at safety for varsity HS football team

    After starting at safety for Chapel Hill's varsity football team, Brooklyn Harker became a viral sensation. Here's how she's handling it

  • Editorial: Yes, Southern California, we have a water shortage emergency too

    Of course Southern California didn't voluntarily conserve water. We were told it was a Northern California problem. But now it's our problem too.

  • Angry scenes at Haiti airport as deported migrants arrive

    The US is flying migrants out of a Texas border town where 13,000 have gathered in makeshift camps.

  • China says it will stop building coal plants abroad, but big questions remain on its commitment to fighting climate change

    Chinese President Xi Jinping announced Tuesday that his country will stop financing the construction of foreign coal plants, but the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter has been tepid in its climate action.