Death sentence upheld in prison murder

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the conviction and death sentence of a man who strangled another inmate at Panhandle prison in 2018.

Justices unanimously rejected arguments by Death Row inmate Thomas Fletcher, who murdered cellmate Kenneth Davis at Blackwater River Correctional Facility.

At the time of the murder, Fletcher was serving a life sentence for killing a man in Broward County in 1994, according to information on the Florida Department of Corrections website. Fletcher, now 54, pleaded guilty in Santa Rosa County circuit court to murdering Davis. A special counsel represented Fletcher during the sentencing phase.

In the appeal to the Supreme Court, Fletcher argued, in part, that the circuit court did not adequately ensure that all “mitigation” was considered before the death sentence was imposed. Mitigation can involve factors, such as childhood abuse or drug addiction, that would weigh against a death sentence.

But the Supreme Court turned down Fletcher’s arguments.

“Fletcher faults the trial court for failing to order further development of the mitigation concerning his adverse childhood experiences and his ‘drug use and suicidal ideation,’” the 14-page opinion said. “We disagree that fundamental error occurred.”

