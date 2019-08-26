Their Death Sentences Were Overturned Because of Racial Bias. Now North Carolina Might Leave Them Back on Death Row

Tilmon Golphin left death row when he was 34 years old. Fourteen years earlier, he was found guilty of killing two police officers during a traffic stop. But after his lawyers proved racial discrimination played a significant role in his death sentence, in 2012, a judge re-sentenced Golphin to life without parole.

With that, Golphin moved to a satellite prison where he suddenly had privileges he’d lacked for 14 years, such as access to work tasks or the ability to hug his family. He was even given a lower classification for good behavior.

Golphin and three other inmates — Marcus Robinson, Christina Walters, and Quintel Augustine — who were all on death row for murder committed in Cumberland County, were re-sentenced in 2012 to life without parole under North Carolina’s Racial Justice Act. The 2009 law allowed death row inmates to be re-sentenced if they could prove that race was a significant factor in their sentencing. Golphin, Robinson, and Augustine are African American and Walters is Lumbee and Cherokee Indian. All four had originally, in two separate trials, convinced a judge that racial bias affected their death sentence—not just systematically, but in their individual trials.

“[Golphin] had expectations that [the new prison was] where he would be the rest of his life, but that at least he was treated like a human being and not like someone who was only good for slaughter,” Kenneth Rose, Golphin’s attorney, says.

That’s all changed. All four inmates are now back on death row after a series of legislative and legal proceedings — the Racial Justice Act’s repeal in 2013, a 2015 state Supreme Court ruling that all four cases needed new proceedings to re-hear evidence of racial bias and a judge’s 2017 dismissal of their cases without hearing the evidence. The judge in that case said that because the Racial Justice Act was overturned, the inmates’ racial bias cases should also be dismissed.

This week, their cases will be back before the state Supreme Court. Lawyers for the four defendants will debate that 2017 dismissal. Two other inmates who had filed Racial Justice Act motions before the 2013 repeal will also argue for their right to a hearing.

At the center of the hearings is the question: Could the court dismiss the defendants’ cases because the law was repealed? They had already filed motions, and in the case of Golphin, Robinson, Walters and Augustine, won their claims before at least one judge.

“The question before the court now is, ‘What do we do about all this evidence of race discrimination?’” says Gretchen Engel, a lawyer for Burke and Augustine.

Lawyers for the inmates say the dismissal violated the defendant’s constitutional rights. The State says it was legal and there are other avenues besides the Racial Justice Act for defendants to present evidence of racial discrimination, such as protections under the North Carolina constitution. (The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office and the North Carolina Department of Justice declined interview requests citing the ongoing legal proceedings).

“[The defendants] have an issue that’s got some traction societally, and it’s got some emotional resonance,” says Jeffrey Welty, a professor of public law and government at the University of North Carolina’s School of Government. “[But] the challenge is finding the legal pathway to walk to allow those issues to gain traction in court,” he says.

The origins of the Racial Justice Act

In 2009, the then-Democratically controlled North Carolina state legislature passed the Racial Justice Act, which said a death penalty could be converted to life without parole if “race was a significant factor in seeking or imposing the death penalty within the county, the prosecutorial district, the judicial division, or the state.”

Michigan State University College of Law then conducted a study of North Carolina’s capital cases, and found that between 1990 and 2010, North Carolina prosecutors struck qualified black jurors more than twice as often than they did white jurors. In 1986, the Supreme Court ruled in Batson v. Kentucky that it is unconstitutional to exclude jurors based solely on race. The court upheld that ruling earlier this year 7-2 in Flowers v. Mississippi, a case that involved a prosecutor with a history of racial discrimination striking nearly all the potential black jurors.