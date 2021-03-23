Death of Spokane County Jail inmate under investigation

Mar. 22—Deputies are investigating the death of an inmate at the Spokane County Jail, Spokane County Detention Services announced Monday.

Jail officials said the inmate, whose identity has not been released, became unresponsive while en route to the jail's medical services division. Jail staff, members of the Spokane Fire Department and AMR personnel attempted life-saving measures, according to news release from Detention Services.

Two doses of Narcan were administered before the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:30 p.m. Monday, jail officials said. Narcan is a medication used to treat known or suspected opioid overdoses.

Jail staff requested assistance from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office for an investigation. The Sheriff's Office no longer oversees the jail.

Citing a pending investigation, officials said no further information would be released Monday.