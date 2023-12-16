Death of Springfield man found on 3rd and Belmont being investigated as homicide

A 52-year-old man was found dead Friday along the side of North 3rd Street and Belmont Avenue, with Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon saying that the death is currently under investigation as a homicide.

The Springfield Police Department said that at 7:16 a.m., officers were called to 3rd and Belmont after it was reported a man was found lying on the ground. When they arrived, they found the man on the side of the roadway and determined that he had died.

More: Four dead following triple homicide-suicide in Cass County

Detectives and crime scene investigators were soon called to the scene alongside the coroner's office.

Allmon said an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of the family.

Those with information are being asked to contact SPD at (217) 788-8325 or Sangamon/Menard County CrimeStoppers at (217) 788-8427. They can also submit information to CrimeStoppers online at p3tips.com.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Death of man found on 3rd and Belmont being investigated as homicide.