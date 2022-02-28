Death on Sunday in Brooklyn Park being investigated as a homicide, police say

A person was found dead in Brooklyn Park on Sunday and the case is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Anne Arundel County Police said around 4 p.m. that they were called to the 4100 block of Ritchie Highway for a suspicious death. Police said the victim appears to be an adult and has signs of trauma and a possible gunshot wound.

The victim will undergo an autopsy to rule the cause and manner of death, police said.