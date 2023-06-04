The death tax is not just bad economics, it’s immoral

File photo of a last will - roberthyrons

Benjamin Franklin declared: “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” Perhaps because it unites these two unpalatable facts, inheritance tax (IHT) is the most loathed of all the levies of Leviathan.

Having lost my father earlier this year, I am especially conscious of the iniquities of the fiscal maze in which the recently bereaved find themselves. An industry has grown up around IHT, one of the most complex of all taxes.

IHT is a form of double or even triple taxation. It is imposed on an estate that has already been taxed in the lifetime of the deceased.

It offends against natural justice for HMRC to demand nearly half of the value of an inheritance, forcing children to sell a home or heirlooms.

The death tax is the brainchild of a Victorian philosopher and economist of impeccably liberal credentials John Stuart Mill. It was he who first distinguished between “earned” and “unearned” income. Not content with punitive taxes on investments and rents, Mill argued in favour of “a heavy graduated succession duty on all inheritances exceeding that moderate amount, which is sufficient to aid but not to supersede personal exertion”.

Note the caveat: even Mill thought “moderate” inheritances should be exempt. His aim was to break up the great landed estates, not to fleece the middle classes on whose thrift and toil the nation’s fortunes depend.

Today the natural desire of every parent to leave something to their children is impeded by a tax that potentially affects almost any homeowner in the more prosperous parts of the country.

That desire of one generation to help the next ought to be encouraged, not penalised. The young aspire to own their own home; an inheritance may enable their parents to make it happen. IHT is a tax on aspiration.

Mill’s utilitarian argument that inherited wealth removes the incentive to work is still echoed. Only last week The Economist’s Emma Duncan explained, less elegantly than Mill, that “those who have inherited lots of dosh subside into a dull dependency on it”.

This flawed argument negates the very individual liberty for the defence of which Mill is justly famous. The legacy that one person may abuse as a meal ticket for life, another will use to found a business, to help their children or devote to charity.

It is not for government to tell us how we should use property that our families have bequeathed, still less to confiscate it for its own purposes. There is something profoundly illiberal about such a usurpation.

The tax’s defenders argue that the rising value of property over a lifetime creates an unmerited windfall. Yet any homeowner knows that property requires hard work to maintain.

A home, for those fortunate enough to inherit one, is more than just a dwelling or an asset. It is a unique repository of happy memories, a treasury of the familiar.

Not every family will want to preserve such continuity between generations, but the choice should be theirs, not the state’s. In recognition of this fact, agricultural property is already exempt from IHT. Why not extend that rural exemption?

Politics revolves around the opposite poles of liberty and equality. Inheritance is assumed to be associated with inequality, though countries that dispense with death taxes – Australia, for instance, or Israel – are no more unequal than the UK. But the defects of death taxes highlight the case for freedom.

The moral case against the death tax is a conservative one. Edmund Burke saw society as a contract “between those who are dead, those who are living, and those who are to be born”.

It cannot be right to break that contract by arbitrarily interrupting the legitimate transmission of property. For the sake of the individual, the family and society, let the tax collector leave those who long to endow posterity in peace.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.