Death of teen whose body was found on Duke Energy Trail under investigation

A body found at the Duke Energy easement in Clearwater has been identified as a 16-year-old girl, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen’s body was discovered shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday by construction workers who were working behind the Countryside Recreation Center, located at 2640 Sabal Springs Drive in Clearwater, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

Pinellas detectives say the girl’s death appears to be drug-related, not criminal, at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

