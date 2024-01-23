Death threats in Ukrainian allegedly sent to Hungarian Foreign Minister ahead of future visit

Death threats were allegedly sent to the Embassy of Hungary in Ukraine targeting Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, in connection with his upcoming visit to Uzhhorod.

Source: European Pravda, citing Index.

The publication, citing its own sources, reports that the letter was sent to the email of the Embassy of Hungary in Ukraine and was written in the Ukrainian language.

The author of the note expresses that Ukrainians harbour hatred towards the Hungarian government for allegedly working to ensure that Ukraine "loses in the war". The note states that an "explosive reception" awaits Szijjártó on 29 January and advises preparations for a funeral. The message concludes with, "God forgives, but Ukrainians do not".

Hungary's State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tamás Menczer stated on his Facebook account that the threat "does not deter Péter Szijjártó from representing Hungary's interests".

Quote: "The Polish Prime Minister attacks Hungary's position, which advocates for peace, with unacceptable statements, while the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Péter Szijjártó, receives death threats. Anyone who thinks that the minister of foreign affairs of Hungary will be frightened does not know Péter Szijjártó," Menczer wrote.

Background:

The meeting of the ministries of foreign affairs of Ukraine and Hungary is scheduled for 29 January in Uzhhorod and aims to prepare for the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Before this, Zelenskyy and Orbán briefly crossed paths in Argentina during a visit to the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected president. Orbán then mentioned that he had accepted Zelensky's invitation to discuss bilateral issues but with the condition that the foreign ministers would prepare the meeting.

