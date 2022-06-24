Aftershock in Afghanistan as quake toll rises to 1,150 dead

EBRAHIM NOROOZI
·5 min read

GAYAN, Afghanistan (AP) — Tents, food and medical supplies rolled into the mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan where thousands were left homeless or injured by this week’s powerful earthquake, which state media said killed 1,150 people. A new aftershock Friday took five more lives and deepened the misery.

Among the dead from Wednesday’s magnitude 6 quake are 121 children, but that figure is expected to climb, said Mohamed Ayoya, UNICEF’s representative in Afghanistan. He said close to 70 children were injured.

Overstretched aid agencies said the disaster underscored the need for the international community to rethink its financial cut-off of Afghanistan since Taliban insurgents seized the country 10 months ago. That policy, halting billions in development aid and freezing vital reserves, has helped push the economy into collapse and plunge Afghanistan deeper into humanitarian crises and near famine.

The quake struck a remote, deeply impoverished region of small towns and villages tucked among rough mountains near the Pakistani border, collapsing stone and mud-brick homes and in some cases killing entire families. Nearly 3,000 homes were destroyed or badly damaged in Paktika and Khost provinces, state media reported.

The effort to help the victims has been slowed both by geography and by Afghanistan’s decimated condition.

Rutted roads through the mountains, already slow to drive on, were made worse by quake damage and rain. The International Red Cross has five hospitals in the region, but damage to the roads made it difficult for those in the worse-hit areas to reach them, said Lucien Christen, ICRC spokesman in Afghanistan.

Some of the injured had to be taken to a hospital in Ghazni, more than 130 kilometers (80 miles) away that the ICRC has kept running by paying salaries to staff over the past months, he said. Many health facilities around the country have shut down, unable to pay personnel or obtain supplies.

“It shows if you don’t have functional health system, people cannot access basic services they need, especially in these sorts of times,” Christen said.

On Friday, Pakistan’s Meteorological Department reported a new, 4.2 magnitude quake. Afghanistan’s state-run Bakhtar News Agency said five people were killed and 11 injured in Gayan, a district of Paktika province that is one of the areas worst hit in Wednesday’s quake.

Bakhtar’s Taliban director Abdul Wahid Rayan said Friday the death toll from Wednesday had risen to 1,150 people, with at least 1,600 people injured. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has put the death toll at 770 people. It’s not clear how death toll counts are being reached, given the access difficulties. Either toll would make the quake Afghanistan’s deadliest in two decades.

At Urgan, the main city in Paktika province, U.N. World Health Organization medical supplies were unloaded at the main hospital. In quake-hit villages, UNICEF delivered blankets, basic supplies and tarps for the homeless to use as tents. Aid groups said they feared cholera could break out after damage to water and hygiene systems.

In main villages of Gayan District, residents crowded around trucks delivering aid, an Associated Press team saw Friday. People who had spent the past two nights sleeping outdoors in the rain erected tents in the yards of their wrecked houses. For more than 24 hours after the quake, many had been on their own, digging through the rubble by hand in search of survivors.

Still, help was slow to filter across the area. In one tiny hamlet seen by the AP, all 20 houses were flattened, and residents were still taking refuge in nearby forests.

Trucks of food and other necessities arrived from Pakistan, and planes full of humanitarian aid landed from Iran, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. But it was not clear how long it would take to reach devastated villages. Other countries sending aid have taken pains to make clear it would not go through the Taliban -- reflecting the widespread reluctance to deal with Afghanistan’s new rulers.

Aid groups said that while they are rushing to help the quake victims, keeping Afghanistan just above catastrophe through humanitarian programs is not sustainable. Some urged the world to end or find ways around the financial cutoff that has wrecked the economy.

“We are basically letting 25 million Afghan people to starve, to die, not to be able to earn their own living if we keep on with this financial blockade,” said Rossella Miccio, president of the aid organization Emergency that operates a network of healthcare facilities and surgical centers across Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s economy had been reliant on international donor support even before the Taliban takeover last August as the U.S. and its NATO allies were withdrawing their forces, ending a 20-year war.

World governments halted billions in development aid and froze billions more in Afghanistan’s currency reserves, refusing to recognize the Taliban government and demanding they allow a more inclusive rule and respect human rights. The former insurgents have resisted the pressure, imposing restrictions on the freedoms of women and girls that recall their first time in power in the late 1990s.

The cut-off yanked the props out from under the economy. Now nearly half the population of 38 million cannot meet their basic food needs because of poverty. Most civil servants, including doctors, nurses and teachers, have not been paid for months, and salaries remain sporadic.

Many aid groups have left the country. U.N. agencies and other remaining organizations have kept Afghanistan away from the brink of starvation with a humanitarian program that has fed millions and kept the medical system alive.

But with international donors lagging, U.N. agencies face a $3 billion funding shortfall this year.

International sanctions on Afghan banks make it difficult to send funds into the country. Some aid groups have to physically carry in large bags of cash to pay local staff in an expensive process that incurs fees along the way for transport and security.

The International Rescue Agency’s vice president for Asia, Adnan Junaid, said the international community must set a roadmap to resume development help and release Afghanistan’s frozen reserves.

“Only a bold strategy that addresses the causes of this crisis will put an end to the spiral of misery being faced by its population,” Junaid said.

___

Associated Press writers Rahim Faiez in Islamabad, Pakistan, and Aya Batrawy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Afghan quake survivors appeal for help

    Survivors appeal for help as Afghanistan's state-run news agency reported a powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of the country's east, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more.(June 23)

  • At least 1,000 dead in Afghanistan earthquake

    STORY: Emergency crews were rushing to bring relief in Afghanistan after an earthquake on Wednesday left at least 1,000 people dead and, and hundreds more injured…Many of the victims were children… some were treated for broken bones and head injuries...A man who gave only the name Habibullah was receiving care at a local hospital. “The earthquake hit around 2 in the morning. It was too dangerous. We left home immediately. A lot of people were injured.” The United States Geological Survey said the 5.9 magnitude quake struck about 27 miles from the southeastern city of Khost, in the eastern province of Paktika, near the border with Pakistan.It is likely to become the deadliest earthquake in Afghanistan in twenty years…Shaking was felt by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Twitter, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in Pakistan. Loretta Hieber Girardet from the United Nations' disaster risk reduction office said efforts to provide relief and save people trapped under rubble would face huge challenges due to the terrain, poor infrastructure and recent flooding. “This area – Paktika, very remote. The road access is very poor even in the best of times… (flash) The problem will be obviously, whether or not there would be the type of heavy machinery you would need to be able to get to people that are trapped under rubble in a quick enough time period to save lives.” Afghanistan is also grappling with a severe economic crisis. In response to the Taliban takeover last year, many countries imposed sanctions on Afghanistan's banking sector and cut billions of dollars in development aid. Jens Laerke is from the UN office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affars:“It's in a country that's already on the brink, we know that. Food security situation is where we're talking about, we're close to a famine-like situation. So, people are really already hanging on by a thread, so when this disaster comes on top, the de facto authorities in Afghanistan did reach out and asked the UN for help.”U.S. President Joe Biden has directed the U.S. Agency for International Development and other partners to assess response options.U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the United Nations was fully mobilized and providing initial support. But mounting a rescue operation could prove a major test for the Taliban, who took over the country in August after more than 20 years out of power.

  • UN chief warns of 'catastrophe' from global food shortage

    The head of the United Nations warned Friday that the world faces “catastrophe” because of the growing shortage of food around the globe. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the war in Ukraine has added to the disruptions caused by climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and inequality to produce an “unprecedented global hunger crisis” already affecting hundreds of millions of people. Guterres noted that harvests across Asia, Africa and the Americas will take a hit as farmers around the world struggle to cope with rising fertilizer and energy prices.

  • Afghanistan earthquake victims face struggles getting aid

    Getting donations to Afghanistan earthquake victims will be far more difficult compared with other disasters due to sanctions against the country’s Taliban government and its troubled relationship with Western nations, experts say. International groups that maintained operations in the country following the collapse of its government last year have rushed to eastern Afghanistan to coordinate aid in the region. Already, the humanitarian response – which typically surges in the first 72 hours following an earthquake – has lagged in both size and speed due to the lack of pre-positioned supplies and the level of hunger and poverty that already exist in Afghanistan.

  • Myrtle Beach-area births

    Conway Medical Center

  • Cost of living: People cut back on food shopping as price rises bite

    Retail sales fell 0.5% in May as households cut spending in supermarkets due to the rising cost of living.

  • Afghanistan suffers aftershock as quake toll rises to 1,150 dead

    An aftershock took more lives Friday and threatened to pile even more misery on an area of eastern Afghanistan reeling from a powerful and deadly earthquake.

  • Man hit and dragged out of holy river for kissing partner while bathing in India

    Couple met with cries of ‘do you not have a family?’ and ‘aren’t you ashamed of doing this?’

  • 1/6 panel hears of Trump's pressure on DOJ

    Donald Trump hounded the Justice Department to pursue his false election fraud claims, according to testimony Thursday to the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. (June 23)

  • UK retail sales fall as price rises force people to cut food shopping

    Shoppers are spending more on less as inflation bites, May figures show.

  • Helping Afghanistan after earthquake will be hard: 3 questions answered

    Afghan children stand near a house that was destroyed in an earthquake on June 22, 2022. AP PhotoAfghanistan’s deadliest earthquake in more than two decades took place on June 22, 2022, killing more than 1,000 people and injuring at least 1,600. The disaster struck a remote mountainous region and came at a time when millions of Afghans are experiencing severe poverty and hunger. Since the Taliban, which enforces strict Islamic laws, took over the government in 2021, other countries, humanitarian

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares Recording Of Death Threat After Marjorie Taylor Greene Attack

    The California Democratic slammed the extremist congresswoman for inciting violence and shared audio of a call threatening his children.

  • Trump loyalist Mo Brooks — spurned by Trump and reeling from a Senate primary loss — now says he'll testify about the Capitol riot if subpoenaed

    Until recently, Brooks was a staunch ally of Donald Trump and even pleaded for the former president's re-endorsement amid his failed Senate campaign.

  • Twitter Users Mock Matt Gaetz's 1st Tweet After His Pardon Request Is Made Public

    "Pardon me?" many Twitter users asked the Florida congressman.

  • Trailer released for secret Trump January 6 documentary that reportedly blindsided his aides

    The trailer, from Discovery+, includes interviews with Trump's children and the former president himself.

  • Trump supporters faced with facts from Jan. 6 hearings struggle to accept the truth

    When Donald Trump's American Freedom Tour pulled into Mississippi last week, Jordan Klepper from "The Daily Show" tagged along.

  • Angry Trump Again Demands The Impossible From Jan. 6 Panel After Riveting Hearing

    He calls for evidence of what doesn't exist: a rigged election.

  • Biden accidentally flashed a cue card telling him exactly where to go and what to do at a White House event

    "YOU take YOUR seat" was among the bullet-pointed instructions given to Joe Biden at a recent White House meeting, that he accidentally revealed.

  • Commentary: Why Trump may really be in criminal jeopardy now

    The country saw and heard chilling testimony Tuesday from ordinary people whose lives Donald Trump’s lies turned upside down. Georgia election workers Shaye Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, testified during Tuesday’s hearing of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee hearings. This former federal prosecutor noticed something that Attorney General Merrick Garland and his Justice Department lawyers ...

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson says the fake electors he tried to give Pence on January 6 came from GOP Rep. Mike Kelly

    Johnson made the remarks in a radio interview Thursday. He's insisted since Tuesday that his attempt to hand off the fake electors is a "non-story."