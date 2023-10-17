Death toll among Ukrainian citizens in Israel rises to 13 – Ukraine's First Lady

In a conversation with Israeli First Lady Michal Herzog, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska has said that as of 17 October, 13 Ukrainian citizens have been confirmed killed in Israel.

Source: Ukrainian President’s Office

Quote from Zelenska: "We feel your pain, the pain of every family in Israel. Ukrainians in all corners of our country express support for the people of Israel, and I want to convey this to you. Our military recorded a video in support of the Israeli people. These and many other manifestations of solidarity confirm how close our peoples are in both joy and sorrow."

Details: Zelenska noted that the identification of the bodies is ongoing, and the data changes daily. Reports indicate an injured boy whose mother had been killed by terrorists. The child is undergoing medical and psychological care.

Furthermore, a total of 436 Ukrainian citizens have been evacuated.

