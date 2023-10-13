Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to 12

Twelve Ukrainian citizens have been killed in Israel, and eight Ukrainians are missing.

Source: Ukrainian Embassy in Israel in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Details: The latest data indicate that 18 US citizens were killed in Israel due to the Hamas attack, and 21 more are missing; 13 French citizens were killed, and nine are missing; eight Argentinean citizens were killed, and 19 are missing.

UK citizens: seven killed, 10 missing;

German citizens: four killed, 13 missing;

Citizens of People's Republic of China: four killed, three missing;

Thailand citizens: four killed, nine missing;

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Azerbaijani citizens: three killed, one missing.

Two citizens from each of the following countries were also killed: Austria, Belgium, Spain, South Africa, Brazil, Uzbekistan and the Philippines.

One citizen each of Ireland, Poland, Romania, Türkyie, Italy, Canada, Australia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Hungary, Mexico, Moldova, Portugal, Denmark, Estonia, Sudan, and India have lost their lives.

There are 11 killed and 14 missing among Russians, and four killed and one missing among Belarusian citizens.

Background: On 12 October, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that the total number of Ukrainians killed in the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict had risen to seven.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!