Death toll from building collapse in Jordan climbs to 13

Rescue teams from the Jordanian Civil Defense carry out a search operation for residents of a four-storey apartment building that collapsed on Tuesday, in the Jordanian capital, Amman, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Jordanian officials say the death toll from the collapse this week of the four-story building in the Jordanian capital of Amman has climbed. Rescuers were still searching for a missing woman on Friday. (AP Photo/Raad Al-Adayleh). (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The death toll from the collapse of a four-story building in Jordan's capital this week has climbed to 13, with rescuers still searching for a missing woman, the country's Public Security Directorate said on Friday.

It's not clear what caused the collapse on Tuesday of the building in Amman. Authorities have arrested the building's owner and two maintenance workers.

At least 10 people were injured, and an infant was rescued from the rubble earlier this week.

The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine bombards government building in Kherson, Russian-installed officials say

    Russian-backed separatists in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson said Ukrainian forces had bombarded government buildings on Friday, killing at least one person and wounding others. Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy head of the Kherson region, told Russian state TV that one wing of the administration's building in Kherson had been practically destroyed in the strike, which he said involved U.S.-made HIMARS rockets. Separately, the prosecutor general of the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine and his deputy were killed by a bomb blast at their offices, Russian news agencies reported, citing Russian-backed officials and emergency services.

  • Xi Jinping skips dinner with Putin, citing COVID-19 policy

    Chinese President Xi Jinping stayed away from a dinner with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and other leaders during a regional security summit in Samarkand, the Reuters news agency reported on Sept. 16.

  • Xinjiang Kazakh plans political party to counter China's Xi

    Five years ago, Bekzat Maxutkanuly was a small-time clothes merchant in Kazakhstan, uninterested in politics but worried over rumblings of a brewing crackdown across the border in China’s Xinjiang region, the land of his birth. Now this week, as soldiers goose-stepped to anthems welcoming Chinese leader Xi Jinping on a visit to Kazakhstan, Maxutkanuly is preparing to drive from village to village across his country’s vast hinterlands to sign people up for a political party that will challenge Beijing, not welcome it.

  • A Groom’s Mad Dash From His Wedding to the Front Lines of Putin’s War

    Courtesy Genia AslanianKYIV, Ukraine—A proposal via text message, then a 15-minute shopping trip to pick out a ring, dress, and shoes. While her marriage in a local registry office wasn’t the fairytale wedding she dreamed of, 31-year-old Ukrainian Genia Aslanian says she couldn’t be happier to be married to the man she describes as a hero and the love of her life.“We did the whole Vegas thing,” she told The Daily Beast, after her husband Anton was granted 10 days off from his position as an arti

  • About 6% of Kharkiv Oblast still occupied Head of Oblast Military Administration

    Iryna Balachuk - Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 20:25 As of 14 September, 16 hromadas [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] in Kharkiv Oblast have been fully liberated from the Russians.

  • Explosion kills "prosecutor general" in Luhansk Russian media

    ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:20 An explosion occurred in the building of the so-called "General Prosecutor's Office" of LPR [self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic], in the occupied city of Luhansk.

  • In Hong Kong, public grief over Queen doubles as dissent

    Hundreds of Hong Kong residents are lining up in front of the British Consulate General for hours each day to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, leaving piles of flowers and handwritten notes. The collective outpouring of grief after her death last week is perhaps the most ardent among the former British colonies, where mourning has been generally subdued. It's seen by some experts as a form of dissent against increasingly intrusive controls by communist-ruled Beijing, which took over the territory in 1997. The Queen is nicknamed “si tau por” in Hong Kong.

  • UN finally reaches liberated villages of Kherson Oblast, distributes 35,000 food kits

    The United Nations and partner organizations over the past two weeks have started providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainians living in recently liberated villages in Kherson Oblast that were previously inaccessible for the organization.

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: Multiple Himars strikes hit Russia's Kherson HQ

    Germany’s military chief gives ‘stunningly poor’ assessment of Russian army Inside Izyum – and the Russian command centre destroyed by Himars missiles The image that says everything about the China-Russia divide Analysis: Why Xi won't ride to Putin's rescue Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Evidence of atrocities, and betrayal, as Ukrainian towns are liberated

    "They burned our books, destroyed our schools, removed our TV channels and put on Moscow's propaganda" on the airwaves, one Izyum resident tells CBS News.

  • Eritrea's mass mobilisation as Ethiopia tensions rise

    Men are being forced to join the army, which has been aiding neighbouring Ethiopia fight rebel forces.

  • Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Humiliated by lightning Ukrainian gains on the battlefield, Russian President Vladimir Putin faces narrowing options as he seeks to turn the tide in his struggling nearly seven-month-old invasion.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options Narro

  • Africa's week in pictures: 9-15 September 2022

    A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Kyselivka, only Chornobaivka separates them from Kherson Kherson Oblast Council

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:00 Oleksandr Samoilenko, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Kyselivka in Kherson Oblast on 13 September.

  • Putin tells Xi will address China's Ukraine 'concerns'

    STORY: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan...the first face-to-face for the two men since Russian forces invaded Ukraine late in February.Putin told Xi he understood the Chinese had questions - and concerns - about what Russia calls its "special military operation," and praised Beijing for what he called its "balanced position" on the conflict."We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis. We understand your questions and concern about this. During today's meeting, we will of course explain our position."Russia's war in Ukraine has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the global economy into uncharted waters, sending prices of food and energy soaring prices amid the most significant confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.And Putin’s first remarks about Chinese concern over the war come just days after his own soldiers beat a hasty and humiliating retreat in the face of a lightning counterattack by Ukrainian forces in the northeastern part of that country.China has refrained from condemning Russia's operation against Ukraine or calling it an "invasion" in line with the Kremlin. Still, Beijing has been careful not to give material support to Russia that could trigger Western sanctions on China's own economy.Xi did not mention Ukraine in his public remarks.The last time the two leaders met in person, just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, they declared a "no limits" partnership and inked a promise to collaborate more against the West.The pair have met nearly 40 times since Xi became China’s president in 2013, and the Xi-Putin partnership is considered one of the most significant developments in geopolitics after China's own spectacular rise over the past 40 years.But the Ukraine war has underscored the different trajectories of China and Russia: one a rising superpower whose economy is forecast to overtake the United States in a decade; the other, a former superpower struggling with a draining war.Xi's trip to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan was his first outside China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Arab bloc splits ahead of Israeli elections in November

    A bloc of Arab parties has split ahead of Israel's fifth elections in less than four years, a move that could dilute the minority's political influence and aid former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's return to power. The Arab nationalist Balad party will run separately from the other two parties in the Joint List in the November vote. If it does not meet the minimum threshold, Balad would not enter the next parliament and its votes would essentially be wasted.

  • Migrants sent by DeSantis to Martha’s Vineyard say they were told they were going to Boston and could quickly find work there

    A group of migrants sent as part of a political stunt to Martha's Vineyard were persuaded to get on the plane under false pretences, NPR reported.

  • Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law

    Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history.

  • Chick-fil-A employee praised for saving woman and baby during carjacking

    A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being praised for his heroic actions when, authorities said, he stopped a man from carjacking a woman and a baby.

  • Taiwanese nursing home apologizes for hiring stripper to entertain disabled veterans

    A group of veterans in wheelchairs got more than mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival after a nursing home in Taiwan enlisted the services of a lingerie-clad stripper to celebrate the Chinese holiday. The Taoyuan Veterans Home, a state-run facility for military vets, issued an apology for hiring the exotic dancer to perform for the seniors. The stripper spent 15 minutes dancing for the retired army personnel, who are at the facility dealing with dementia and other disabilities, Malay Mail reported.