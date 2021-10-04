Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen now 5 as storm moves into Oman

JON GAMBRELL
·2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen rose to five Monday while other fishermen from Iran remained missing as the storm moved further inland into Oman and weakened.

Authorities in Oman said they found the body of a man who disappeared when floodwaters swept him away from his vehicle. On Sunday as the storm made landfall, they said a child similarly drowned and two foreigners from Asia died in a landslide.

In Iran, state television said rescuers found the body of one of five fishermen who went missing off Pasabandar, a fishing village near the Islamic Republic's border with Pakistan. Earlier on Sunday, Iranian deputy parliament speaker Ali Nikzad said he feared as many as six fishermen had been killed because of the cyclone.

India's Meteorological Department, the top forecasters for cyclones that sweep across the Indian Ocean, said winds from Shaheen now gust up to 90 kph (55 mph) and would continue to weaken. It predicted the storm would weaken into a tropical depression in the coming hours. Shaheen made landfall with winds reaching up to 150 kph (93 mph).

Omani state television broadcast images of flooded roadways and valleys as the storm churned deeper into the sultanate, its outer edges reaching the neighboring United Arab Emirates. The Emirates, home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, had issued warnings to residents that the storm was coming. Winds had picked up in the country from Sunday, sweeping across the grounds of Dubai's newly opened Expo 2020.

A cyclone is the same as a hurricane or a typhoon; their names only change because of their location. Hurricanes are spawned east of the international date line. Typhoons develop west of the line. They are known as cyclones in the Indian Ocean and Australia.

___

Associated Press writer Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blast in Afghanistan's Kabul kills several civilians

    The blast was near the entrance of the Eidgah mosque in Kabul, Mujahid said. The details behind the explosion were not immediately clear and Mujahid did not say exactly how many had died or were injured.The blast occurred on the main road just outside the Eidgah mosque where a prayer ceremony of for Mujahid's mother was underway, a Taliban source told Reuters."All of the victims are civilians," the source said, adding that there was no information on the exact number of casualties.Another Taliban official told Reuters at least two civilians were killed and three were wounded in the blast.No one has claimed responsibility so far.In August, the Taliban Islamist militia swept back into power in Afghanistan after most U.S. and other Western troops left, ending a military and diplomatic mission that began soon after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.Taliban leaders, already under pressure from the international community to renounce ties with groups such as Islamic State and al Qaeda, have denied their militants are active in the country.But the Islamic State recently claimed responsibility for bomb attacks in the eastern city of Jalalabad.

  • Essar Oil's Chandra On Implications Of India's Natural Gas Price Hike

    Oct.04 -- Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production CEO Santosh Chandra discusses how India's natural gas price hike will spur exploration and attract investments. He was speaking with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Amid COVID-19 booster data dilemma, EU nations' plans diverge

    A patchwork of campaigns for an extra COVID-19 shot are being rolled out across the European Union even before the region's drug watchdog rules on whether they are safe and effective. Italy, France, Germany and Ireland have already started to administer booster shots and the Netherlands plans to do so soon but only to people who are immuno-suppressed. But several EU countries are waiting for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to give its opinion this week.

  • The jet stream has started an unprecedented shift north, which could wreak havoc on weather in the US and Europe

    Research shows the northern hemisphere's jet stream is migrating toward the Arctic, which may cause more droughts in Europe and warming in the US.

  • No part of the United States will be untouched by extreme weather

    Data: FEMA; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosSome regions of the U.S. are safer from climate-fueled extreme weather events than others, but no region will be untouched, especially as greenhouse gases keep building up in the atmosphere.The big picture: The map above shows major disasters declared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency during the past two decades — a snapshot that ranges from hurricanes and severe storms to wildfires and drought.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.

  • Did you feel that? Another earthquake shakes central Idaho. Here’s how big it was

    Two weeks after a 4.0-magnitude earthquake, Idaho experienced another shake.

  • Severe drought conditions in North Dakota reveal 130-year-old shipwreck site

    The Abner O'Neil sank in 1892 after hitting a submerged snag or rock. Now, extreme weather has resulted in the wreck being visible.

  • The next 30 years of extreme weather may make today's disasters look benign

    This year's extreme weather is a preview of even more turbulent times that will bedevil us for at least the span of a 30-year mortgage.Why it matters: Extreme weather events are the clearest way we're feeling climate change in our daily lives, and they will reshape where and how we live, work and play. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThis year, we've already seen tens of billions in damage and more than 1,000 people dead in the

  • The coming impact of climate change on the Great Lakes

    In the coming decades, rising sea levels due to climate change could dramatically impact the both the East and West Coasts. The Great Lakes region will also be greatly impacted by climate change. Ben Tracy reports.

  • Hot, dry weather challenges crews fighting California wildfires

    Firefighters are working to protect homes and giant sequoia groves from two wildfires burning in the southern Sierra.

  • The impact climate change has on The Great Lakes

    In the coming decades, rising sea levels due to climate change could dramatically impact the East and West coasts of the United States. You might think the 10,000 miles of coastline along the five Great Lakes might be better protected from such effects. But as Ben Tracy reports from Marquette, Michigan, no place is truly untouched by our changing climate.

  • Hurricane Sam continues to churn, swells and winds expected in Newfoundland

    Hurricane Sam is beginning to weaken as it takes a path over the North Atlantic and will stay away from Newfoundland at a safe distance, but the edges of the storm will be close enough to bring dangerous swells and breezy winds to parts of the island.

  • Check out these lava waves!

    These ripples are in what the UGS calls a lava lake in Hawaii's kilauea volcano.

  • Heavy rain floods roads in East Houston

    Heavy rain in a short amount of time put roads underwater in Houston, Texas, causing problems for drivers.

  • How to adapt to the extreme weather in our future

    With climate shock waves set to roil communities with increasing frequency and severity, an urgent task facing us all is to build up resilience measures to withstand these events. Why it matters: It's too late to stop extreme weather from increasing even as emissions are reduced, so all we can do is adapt to it. But there are strategies that you — and your community — can take to become better prepared.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Resilience means ha

  • Giant sequoias and fire have coexisted for centuries. Climate crisis is upping the stakes

    As wildfires burn hotter and bigger due to dry conditions, scientists are afraid the species may not survive much longer Flames from the Windy fire shoot up the trunk of a giant sequoia in Sequoia national forest in California on 19 September. Photograph: Noah Berger/Associated Press It is still unclear how the giant sequoias of California will fare as two fires – which together have scorched more than 140,000 acres in their namesake national park and national forest – continue to burn. Thick sm

  • Snow in Fairbanks After September Sees Early Wintry Conditions in Parts of Alaska

    Snow fell in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Friday, October 1, a week after parts of Alaska saw early snowfall in September.This video, by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Fairbanks, shows snow covering the ground outside the NWS office.NWS Fairbanks said it recorded three inches of snow by Friday evening.More widespread snow was forecast on Saturday into Sunday. Winter storm warnings and weather advisories were in place in multiple areas. Credit: NWS Fairbanks via Storyful

  • More Than 120,000 Gallons Of Crude Oil From Offshore Rig Leaked Into Water Off OC Coastline, Officials Say Expect Closures

    Kandiss Crone reports from Huntington Beach on the latest developments in the spill, which the U.S. Coast Guard said was approximately three miles off Newport Beach and 13 square miles in size when it was first spotted Saturday.

  • Cyclone Shaheen approaches Oman, at least 3 killed

    Tropical Cyclone Shaheen bore down on Oman on Sunday (October 2), killing at least three people. It prompted authorities to delay flights to and from the capital, Muscat.And urge residents to evacuate coastal areas.One child who had been swept away by water was found dead, the state news agency said, and another person was missing.Two workers were killed when a hill collapsed on their housing area in an industrial zone as a result of the cyclone, the state news agency reported.Video footage from local broadcasters showed vehicles submerged as people tried to make their way through the muddy brown floodwater. The eye of the storm was about 40 miles from the capital and it was carrying top winds of 75 mph or more, according to a joint statement by the country's hazard, weather and civil aviation agencies.The storm's center was expected to hit land during the late afternoon and evening.With it, will come very high winds and heavy rainfall.Though the outer bands of the system were already being felt.More than 2,700 people were put up in emergency shelters.Most of the country's five million people live in and around Muscat. Authorities said roads in the capital would be open only to vehicles on emergency and humanitarian journeys until the storm dies down.

  • Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - Sunday 10/3/21

    Summer-Like Weather Continues But Not for Long