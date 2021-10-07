Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen rises to 14 after body found

·1 min read

DUBAI. United Arab Emirates (AP) — The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen that crashed through Oman rose Thursday to 14 after the sultanate found the body of someone missing since the storm.

Omani state television made the announcement, raising the total number of dead in the country to 12.

In Iran, authorities have found the bodies of two fishermen killed in the storm. Others remain missing.

Shaheen made landfall Sunday with winds reaching up to 150 kph (93 mph). The storm quickly lost power and was downgraded, but it caused flooding and damage across Oman, a country on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.

A cyclone is the same as a hurricane or a typhoon; their names only change because of their location. Hurricanes are spawned east of the international date line. Typhoons develop west of the line. They are known as cyclones in the Indian Ocean and Australia.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Rebel-held NW Syria facing unprecedented surge

    Rebel-held northwest Syria is facing an unprecedented coronavirus surge and aid agencies are calling on the world to help provide humanitarian and medical aid, increase hospital capacity and ensure people are vaccinated. The region is home to 4 million people, many of them internally displaced people by Syria’s 10-year conflict. The rate of positive test results — an indication of the level of virus spread — is around 55%, according to UOSSM and Christian humanitarian organization, World Vision.

  • What the initial UN Climate Summit attendance list reveals

    The UN Climate Summit set to begin Oct. 31 in Glasgow will bring an unprecedented combination of leaders for such an event (even Pope Francis!), and the likely absence of vital players — notably Chinese President Xi Jinping. Why it matters: The speeches and backroom meetings at COP26 between leaders on the summit's first two days will set the tone for the rest of the gathering. These will be moments when countries showcase any new pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions in order to meet the Pari

  • US-China challenge: Easing tensions despite differences

    In a relationship as fraught as America’s and China’s, just an agreement that talks were productive was a sign of progress. Nine months into Joe Biden's presidency, the two sides finally appear to be trying to ease tensions that date from the Trump administration — though U.S. complaints about Chinese policies on trade, Taiwan and other issues are little diminished. A closed-door meeting in Zurich on Wednesday between senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan was not accompanied by the public acrimony on display at earlier meetings.

  • With windfall, city tries to reach kids trapped in violence

    The teenagers were arrested so many times that Deputy Chief Kurt Whisenand knew them by name. Accused of shootings, carjackings and armed robberies, they had become some of the most violent young offenders in Rockford, Illinois — a city with no shortage of them. Reading that report was “kind of a light bulb moment” — the type of discovery that didn't catch the longtime investigator by surprise, exactly, but did make Whisenand rethink the way he and others in law enforcement had been approaching violent crime.

  • WHO starts shipping COVID-19 medical supplies to N. Korea

    The World Health Organization has started shipping COVID-19 medical supplies into North Korea, a possible sign that the North is easing one of the world’s strictest pandemic border closures to receive outside help. WHO said in a weekly monitoring report that it has started the shipment of essential COVID-19 medical supplies through the Chinese port of Dalian for “strategic stockpiling and further dispatch” to North Korea. Edwin Salvador, WHO’s representative to North Korea, said in an email to the Associated Press Thursday that some items, including emergency health kits and medicine, have reached the North Korean port of Nampo after North Korean authorities allowed the WHO and other U.N. agencies to send supplies that had been stuck in Dalian.

  • UN appoints Western Sahara envoy after two-year search

    United Nations veteran diplomat Staffan de Mistura was named Wednesday as the organization's envoy to the Western Sahara conflict, nearly two and a half years after the post had become vacant as a dozen other candidates were rejected by either Morocco or the Polisario Front rebel movement.

  • Ethiopia airs claims about UN officials; UN seeks documents

    Days after kicking out seven U.N. officials, Ethiopia accused them without providing evidence Wednesday of inflating the magnitude of humanitarian crisis and taking sides in the war in its Tigray region, while U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pressed the country’s ambassador for documentation of the allegations. The unexpected exchange came at a Security Council meeting called to discuss the officials' expulsion amid what the U.N. sees as an escalating humanitarian catastrophe in the Horn of Africa nation.

  • What are the 10 largest lottery jackpots ever won in the United States?

    In California, someone won nearly $700 million in the Powerball jackpot on Monday. From $1.6 billion to $648 million, here are the highest jackpots.

  • Nearly 30 inches of rain fell in 12 hours in Italy on Monday, breaking a European record

    This extreme weather event broke the European record for most rainfall within a 12-hour period, according to a climatologist.

  • Spanish volcano eruption shuts airport, area still 'tense'

    The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma shut down again Thursday due to ashfall from a volcano that has been erupting for almost three weeks. Scientists said the course of the eruption was unpredictable. It settled down in recent days, but the volcano in the Canary Islands continues to spew lava, and 16 earthquakes of up to magnitude 3.5 shook the area over the previous 24 hours, the National Geographic Institute said.

  • Largest underwater eruption on record spawned a new volcano

    The new volcano is the result of unusual activity deep within Earth.

  • California and the West can see small glimmers of hope in weather outlooks for October

    Drought-stricken California has equal chances of normal temperatures and precipitation.

  • Stormy weather brings more than 3,000 lightning strikes and power outages to SoCal

    The storm dropped rain, hail and thunderous jolts Monday night, but dry skies are expected Tuesday.

  • Storm leads to flooding, slick roads around San Diego County

    An overnight storm caused flooding and led to crashes around San Diego County.

  • Fire retardant could be 'game-changer' in fighting wildfires

    U.S. officials on Tuesday approved a long-lasting fire retardant that could significantly aid in fighting increasingly destructive wildfires by stopping them before they ever start. The U.S. Forest Service approved Perimeter Solutions’ fire retardant that is intended to be used as a preventative measure and can last for months. It’s similar to the company’s red-dyed retardant dropped from aircraft while fighting active wildfires, but it’s clear and sprayed by ground-based workers and equipment.

  • River turns into raging torrent as Italy is hit by floods

    Italy's northwestern Liguria region is hit by flooding and mudslides after heavy rain causes several rivers and streams to break their banks. The Letimbro river running through the coastal city of Savona turns into a torrent with muddy water and debris rapidly sweeping downstream.

  • Southern California oil spill caused by a pipeline that split and was apparently dragged

    More than 125,000 gallons of crude oil has leaked from an offshore California pipeline into the Pacific Ocean.

  • KNP Complex Fire: More evacuations ordered in Tulare County

    A thick haze continued to sit over the Central Valley on Tuesday as firefighters keep on their fight against the KNP Complex Fire burning in the Sequoia National Forest.

  • 12 dead in India after bus swerves to avoid stray cattle

    Twelve people were killed in northern India on Thursday after the bus they were on swerved off the road and hit a truck, police said. The bus driver veered off track to avoid hitting stray cattle on the road, authorities said. More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police.

  • Pipeline from California oil spill was moved 105 feet along sea floor

    LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Reuters) -A section of the oil pipeline that burst off the Southern California coast was displaced 105 feet (32 meters) across the ocean floor, officials said on Tuesday, fueling speculation that a ship's anchor may have caused the environmental disaster. The revelation came as the U.S. Coast Guard and drilling company Amplify Energy Corp came under further scrutiny about the time it took to respond to the spill, amid reports that mariners first reported seeing oil in the water on Friday night, when official notification did not come until Saturday around midday.