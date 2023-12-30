Death toll in deadly Russian attack on Ukraine rises to 39, with 159 injured

Thirty-nine people were killed and 159 others were wounded in the massive Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Dec. 30.

More than 120 villages and towns were affected, and more than 100 civilian facilities were damaged. Efforts are underway to provide assistance and eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Read also:

"I thank all our rescuers of the State Emergencies Service of Ukraine, employees of utility companies, police officers, everyone who is now on the ground helping, supporting people, clearing the rubble and restoring normal life," Zelenskyy said.

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, air defense forces shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 Shahed drones during the attack.

A day of mourning was declared in Zaporizhzhya as the death toll from Russia's massive combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29 rose to nine, regional governor Yuriy Malashko wrote on Telegram on Dec. 30.

A day of mourning was also declared in Odesa Oblast and the city of Dnipro.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Telegram

Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Telegram

Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Telegram

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine