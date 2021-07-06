Death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 32 as rescue teams search the rubble through wind and rain

Natalie Musumeci,Ellen Cranley
·2 min read
Search-and-rescue crews at the site of the collapsed Florida condo work through high winds and rain as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches.
A still from a video shows first responders working at the site of the collapsed Florida condo amid inclement weather due to Tropical Storm Elsa. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Four additional bodies were recovered from the pile of debris at the site of the collapsed Florida condo tower as search-and-rescue crews worked overnight through the rain and wind from approaching Tropical Storm Elsa, officials said Tuesday.

The discoveries bring the confirmed death toll in the June 24 disaster at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside to 32, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a press briefing.

There are 113 "reports of people who are potentially unaccounted for," she added.

Cava noted that out of those 113, "only around 70 of those are people we have been able to confirm were in fact in the building at the time of the collapse."

Search-and-rescue operations continued throughout the night at the site of the catastrophe with teams briefly pausing their mission at around 1 a.m. due to lightning.

It is legally required for the crews to stop work for 30 minutes if there is a lightning strike within 2.5 miles of the site, according to Cava.

"Active search-and-rescue continued throughout the night and these teams continue through extremely adverse and challenging conditions," Cava said, adding, "Through the rain and wind they continue searching."

Officials expect occasional wind gusts and showers throughout Tuesday as Tropical Storm Elsa nears closer to the Sunshine State.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett explained, "The wind is hampering the large cranes moving very heavy debris. That's a challenge that they're attempting to work around right now."

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Miami condo demolished ahead of storm, search to resume

    The partially collapsed Miami-area condo where 24 people are confirmed dead was demolished on Sunday night, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.

  • 4 more victims found in rubble; death toll rises to 32

    The discovery of four more victims in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condominium building raised the death toll to 32, officials said Tuesday as a ramped-up search effort faced new threats from severe weather with Tropical Storm Elsa. Lightning forced rescuers to pause their work for two hours early Tuesday, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said. “Active search and rescue continued throughout the night, and these teams continue through extremely adverse and challenging conditions,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters.

  • 3 more bodies found at Florida condo collapse site

    Rescuers resumed their search for victims at the collapsed Florida condo building after demolition crews set off a string of explosives last night. Rescuers on Monday morning discovered three more victims, bringing the death toll to 27. (July 5)

  • Mayor: Crews did everything possible to find missing pets

    Rescue teams combed through closets, looked under beds and even used drones with thermal imaging as they looked for pets that might have been left in the ruins of Champlain Towers South before a decision was made to demolish the still-standing section of the building, officials said Monday. Prior to the demolition, rescue teams conducted full sweeps looking for animals, searching every possible hiding place and — in the areas that were not accessible — using ladders on high-lift cranes to look through what was left of the 12-story building, Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference. “I want to say, as clearly as I possibly can, and urge our community to understand that we went truly to great lengths to take every step that we could, at great risk to our first responders, to ensure that all of the pets that were beloved family members — that none of them were left in the building prior to the demolition.”

  • Collapsed Florida condo to be leveled late Sunday

    The partially collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida, was scheduled to be demolished late Sunday night, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.MIAMI-DADE COUNTY MAYOR DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA: "The demolition will take place tonight between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m."Miami-Dade county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the search-and-rescue efforts for the 121 people who are still missing would resume immediately, after being suspended to prepare for the demolition.LEVINE CAVA: "As soon as the building is down and once the site is deemed secure, we will have our first responders back on the pile to immediately resume their work."A Paraguayan family flew out to Miami over the weekend in search of Leidy Luna, who they believe disappeared in the rubble, her mother desperate for news of her only daughter.Luna, a nurse, went to Miami with the sister-in-law of Paraguay's president and her husband to help care for their three children. The entire family is still missing.Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Elsa churned toward Florida. Strong winds and heavy rain lashed Cuba on Sunday, after pummeling Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, where two people were killed by the storm.The storm was forecast to approach western Florida on Tuesday or Wednesday.All residents of another building in North Miami Beach were told last week to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems. Local officials said the move was considered urgent because of the approach of Elsa.

  • Collapsed Florida condo demolished ahead of storm, search to resume

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The partially collapsed Miami-area condo where 24 people are confirmed dead was demolished on Sunday night, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters earlier on Sunday that rescue efforts would resume after the demolition, noting it was 11 days since the collapse. As of Sunday afternoon, Tropical Storm Elsa was off the coast of Cuba with winds of 60 miles per hour (95 kph).

  • Collapsed Florida condo building demolished

    Demolition crews set off explosives late Sunday to bring down the damaged remaining portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a key step to resuming the search for victims as rescuers possibly gain access to new areas of the rubble. (July 4)

  • 3 more people were found dead at the Surfside condo site as rescuers race against Tropical Storm Elsa heading for Florida

    The death toll from the collapsed condo rose to 27 as the search resumed following the demolition of the remaining structure, fire officials said.

  • Identifying the remains a burdensome task in condo collapse

    As crews peel away layer after layer of the collapsed condo tower in South Florida, the death toll increases — and so does the burden of collecting and identifying the dead, as rescuers and pathologists balance the rigors of their duties with relatives' desperate need for closure. Mark Rosenberg, the head of a team from the nonprofit burial society Chesed Shel Emes, said he has about 20 people near the collapse site who are summoned every time someone is pulled from the rubble to say prayers.

  • Surfside building collapse latest: 4 more bodies recovered from rubble, bringing death toll to 32

    At least 32 people, including three children, have been confirmed dead and 113 others remain unaccounted for since a 12-story residential building partially collapsed in South Florida's Miami-Dade County last month. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Tuesday morning that four more bodies were recovered from the rubble, bringing the official death toll to 32. Meanwhile, investigators have confirmed that 70 of the 113 people who are still missing were in fact inside of the condominium at the time of the partial collapse.

  • Exploding propane tank hurls blazing wood beam past firefighter, Michigan video shows

    The homeowner credits her dogs, and the newspaper delivery man, for saving her life.

  • What caused the condo building in Florida to collapse? Here's what experts say.

    Eighteen people are dead and dozens are missing after a condo collapsed near Miami. Here's what experts think caused the deadly collapse.

  • Afghan forces who fled into Tajikistan being brought back

    This comes after hundreds of Afghan security personnel fled across the Tajik-Afghan frontier in response to Taliban advances in northern Afghanistan, underscoring a rapidly deteriorating situation as foreign troops near a complete withdrawal after 20 years of war and with peace negotiations stalled.Hamdullah Mohib said that around 2,300 personnel who had recently left the country had rejoined the Afghan National Defense and Security Force (ANDSF)."People are standing, it's war, there is pressure," he added.Taliban has made rapid territorial gains in recent days in Badakhshan, which borders Tajikistan. They took over 26 of the province's 28 districts, according to a local parliamentarian. Three of them were handed over without a fight.

  • 2 women arrested after stealing French bulldog puppy worth $10,000 from pet store

    Two women have been arrested for allegedly stealing a 14-week-old French bulldog puppy worth thousands of dollars from a Texas pet store. Local police received a call from the pet store saying that two women had just run out of the establishment with a puppy, according to a report from ABC News’ Houston station KTRK.

  • High-rolling developer of collapsed Florida condo faced legal, money woes during project

    The developer of the Surfside, Florida, condo that collapsed was hailed for his philanthropy even while fending off legal and money woes.

  • Remainder of Fla. Surfside Condo Demolished, Rescue Efforts Resume as 121 People Still Missing

    Rescue efforts were suspended for a majority of the weekend as officials prepared the site for demolition

  • Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 28, with 117 missing

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The death toll from a collapsed Miami-area condominium rose to 28 on Monday after the controlled demolition of the remainder of the building on Sunday night enabled rescuers to expand their search, officials said. Earlier in the day, officials reported pulling three other bodies from the wreckage. Another 117 people remained missing 11 days after the 12-story residential building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, prompting a search-and-rescue effort that has continued almost around the clock, pausing only for bad weather, dangerous shifting of the rubble, and the demolition.

  • Surfside residents and the condo association board fought over building repairs in the months leading up to collapse

    Arguments over the cost of necessary building repairs stemmed from a 2018 report that found signs of "major structural damage" in the complex.

  • Piece By Piece, Stone By Stone: The Unfathomable Scale Of The Surfside Collapse

    “You're not on a pile of debris — you're in somebody's house."View Entire Post ›

  • Death toll rises to 32 as Surfside condo collapse rescue effort faces challenges from Tropical Storm Elsa

    Four more bodies were found in Surfside, Florida. Wind, rain and possibly tornadoes from Tropical Storm Elsa could complicate rescue efforts.