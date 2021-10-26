Death toll in Idaho mall shooting rises to 3 as suspect dies

The hospitalized suspect in Monday's Idaho mall shooting died Tuesday, bringing the death toll in the violence at Boise Towne Square to three, police said.

The Ada County coroner identified the dead as Joseph Acker, 26, of Caldwell; and Roberto Padilla Arguelles, 49, of Rupert. The suspected shooter was identified as Jacob Bergquist, 27, of Boise.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said at a news conference Tuesday that Bergquist was known both to police and mall security, although he didn't appear to have an arrest record in the city.

Security guards had contacted him about matters like disruptive or disorderly behavior and alleged trespassing in the past, the chief said.

At least four other people were wounded in the shooting, police said in a statement Tuesday.

They include two women, ages 52 and 23, who sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries while inside a department store; and a 68-year-old woman struck while inside a vehicle, possibly as police and the suspect exchanged gunfire outside the mall.

She was also expected to recover, police said.

A Boise officer, treated and released, was struck by glass from the window of the vehicle he was using, they said. His hat was hit by gunfire, they said.

Police Chief Ryan Lee said at a news conference Tuesday that he wouldn't be surprised if there were more people who sustained injuries in the rush to leave the mall Monday and went directly to medical facilities for treatment.

A timeline of events released by the Boise Police Department on Tuesday begins with 911 reports of gunfire at 1:50 p.m. Monday.

It says a security guard had "contacted" the suspect on the mall's first floor, but it's not clear if the gunfire started before or after the confrontation. The question could determine if this was a random shooting or a possibly a homicidal reaction to security and police.

Lee on Tuesday described the suspect as "an active shooter with murderous intent."

Story continues

"This was an individual that acted cowardly and acted alone," the chief said.

After fatally shooting the security guard, the suspect opened fire inside the the mall, killing a man, "striking a glass escalator," and then apparently shooting at the floor, which injured two women, police said in the timeline.

Responding officers spotted a man fitting the suspect's description outside the mall and they "quickly came under fire," Lee said Tuesday.

Although police returned fire, Lee said it was too soon to rule out the possibility the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Although police said in Tuesday's statement the suspect was armed with "guns," Lee said all the shooter's gunfire came from a single handgun.

He praised shopkeepers for doing the right thing by quickly ushering shoppers into bathrooms and stores that were quickly shuttered. "They closed and sheltered and secured so that they become inaccessible," Lee said.

Police asked social media companies to preserve Bergquist's accounts so they could determine if there are clues to his mindset online.

The mall attack was being investigated by Boise police. The exchange of gunfire with police was the subject of an investigation by a "critical incident task force" headed by the neighboring Meridian Police Department.

At Tuesday's press conference, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said, "Yesterday was a hard day. It was a terrible day."