Death toll in Iran suicide attacks rises to 91

A man mourns next to the coffins during a funeral ceremony for the victims of the recent explosions that struck a crowd commemorating Iranian top commander Soleimani, at the Saheb al-Zaman mosque. On the 4th anniversary of the assassination of Iranian General Soleimani, two explosions killed more than 70 people and wounded another 171 near the mausoleum dedicated to him. Iranian Presidency/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The death toll in the suicide blasts in Iran earlier this week has risen to 91, state media reported on Saturday.

An 8-year-old child and a 67-year-old man succumbed to their injuries, state broadcaster Irib reported.

Around 100 injured people are still in hospital, 11 of whom are in a critical condition.

The secret service said it had arrested a total of 11 people in connection with the attack.

On Wednesday, two suicide bombers blew themselves up in the city of Kerman, at a ceremony to mark the fourth anniversary of the death of the powerful Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The terrorist militia Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

Islamic State considers the predominantly Shiite majority in Iran to be apostates of Islam.