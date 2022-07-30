Death toll from Kentucky flooding rises to 25

Associated Press

A Los Angeles police officer died from injuries he received in a training accident but wasn't beaten by fellow officers as his mother alleges, according to the autopsy report. Houston Tipping, 32, suffered a spinal cord injury after he fell down while holding another officer in a “bear hug” while acting as instructor during a May 26 exercise at the Police Academy, according to the June 8 report from the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner's department. According to witness statements and records cited in the report, Tipping was engaging in a “face-to-face bear hug" with a student during the training exercise when both fell.