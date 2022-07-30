Death toll from Kentucky flooding rises to 25
Kentucky's governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 25 people (July 30)
A woman recounts being rescued from severe flooding in Kentucky that has killed at least 16 people (July 29) (AP Video/Dylan Lovan)
Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard are searching for people missing in record floods that wiped out entire communities across Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he expected the death toll to grow as the rain keeps falling.
Eastern Kentucky flooding: At least 3 dead, governor expects death toll to reach 'double digits'
Kentucky Gov. Beshear says they now believe that "there are only 4 children and not 6" among 25 confirmed deaths.
Photos show houses half-submerged in the murky flood waters. Streets look like rivers. Stranded community members were picked up by boats.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released a video on Friday providing an update on flooding in his state that has killed at least 15 people. Beshear said that the death toll is likely to at least double.
At least 25 people, including children, have died due to flooding in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday. The governor said on Facebook Saturday that the number of fatalities was likely to increase. Photo: Michael Swensen/Getty Images
As flood waters in Kentucky continue to recede, at least 23 people have died with many more unaccounted for. Multiple fatalities are children according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
The death toll in Kentucky continues to rise following what the governor called "the worst flooding disaster" he has ever seen. Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel reports.
