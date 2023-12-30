Death toll in Kyiv rises to 13 following Russia’s mass drone and missile attacks

Four more bodies were recovered from under the rubble of a warehouse in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, bringing the death toll to 13 civilians following the deadly Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, the capital's mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported via Telegram on Dec. 30.

In total, thirty-two Kyiv residents were injured after the attack – 17 of whom were hospitalized.

The strike caused damage to a residential building was damaged and started a fire on the territory of a garage co-operative, a business center, and warehouses in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.

Another warehouse, in Kyiv’s Podil district, also caught fire as a result of the mass attack, spreading a blaze over an area of approximately 3,000 square meters.

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack against Ukraine overnight on Dec. 29. Explosions rang out in many larger cities, such as Kyiv and Dnipro, and smaller ones, such as Konotop.

31 people were killed and 133 injured in the largest missile attack on Ukraine of the war thus far.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that air defense forces shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 Shahed drones.

