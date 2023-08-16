As death toll in Maui fire rises, here's how it compares to the deadliest fires in the US

In one heartbreaking announcement after another, the loss of human life continues to climb in the wake of the devastating inferno that swept through Maui on August 8.

The fire claimed at least 106 lives as it raged burned though the historic town of Lahaina, once the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom, Maui officials said Tuesday. That makes it one of the deadliest wildfires in history.

It is second only to a 1918 fire in Minnesota as the deadliest wildfire in the United States since 1900. Even among the deadliest wildfires in world history since 1900, on a list published by Statista, the Lahaina fire stands fifth.

The island's death toll is expected to climb. As the grim search for victims continues, Maui's police chief John Pelletier has pleaded with people to stay out of the burned over areas in respect for the bodies of those who haven't yet been recovered.

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

No one agency keeps track of the nation's deadliest wildfires. This unofficial list comes from fact sheets published by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, the U.S. Forest Service and the National Weather Service.

At least thirty wildfires across the U.S. have claimed at least five lives since 1900.

One other notable fire event in history was a series of fires across Maine in 1947. The fires claimed a total of 16 lives.

How many deaths in Maui fire?

The known death toll as of Wednesday morning was 106 dead, but search teams had only been through a portion of the area incinerated in the Lahaina wildfire. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has said the toll could exceed 200.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deaths in Maui fire make it one of the deadliest fires in history