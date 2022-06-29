Death toll now 53 from suspected migrant-smuggling operation

The death toll from a suspected migrant-smuggling operation has risen to 53, Bexar County officials said Wednesday.

Initially, 46 victims were found Monday evening along a rural San Antonio road in a tractor trailer that had no air conditioning and no water. Another 16 occupants were taken to area hospitals, including four children, before the death toll rose to 51 Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Wednesday morning report from the Bexar County medical examiner's office, it had taken custody of 53 bodies from the truck — 40 men and 13 women — as work continued on identifying the victims.

"Potential identifications" had been made of 37 victims, the office said, and 11 truck occupants remained hospitalized Wednesday afternoon, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Watch: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks border security after migrants found dead in San Antonio

No additional details were provided.

Medical examiner's offices from Travis and Dallas counties are expected to help with autopsies in the coming days to determine the individual causes of death.

The Bexar County office said it was working with consulates of Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

‘Heartbroken’: At candlelight vigil, Texans mourn 51 dead migrants found in San Antonio

"We also ask for patience, as the large number of victims and the expectation that most or possibly all are citizens of foreign countries likely lead to a prolonged process," the medical examiner's office said in a statement.

Homeland Security Investigations, which is leading the criminal investigation with support from the San Antonio Police Department, said Tuesday that it had detained three people "believed to be part of the smuggling conspiracy."

On Wednesday, the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Texas released information on two arrests made in relation to the incident, but it was not immediately apparent if the two men were among the three people originally detained.

Story continues

According to criminal complaints, a San Antonio address associated with the truck's registration plate led police to begin surveillance, where they saw a man leave in a pickup that they pulled over.

The driver, Juan Francisco D'Luna-Bilbao of Mexico, told police that a handgun was in the center counsel and said he was in the country illegally after overstaying a visa, the complaint said.

A search warrant of the San Antonio house found additional weapons, and D'Luna-Bilbao and a second resident, Juan Claudio D'Luna-Mendez, were charged with possession of a weapon by a person illegally in the United States, which carries up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, the complaints said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Death toll now 53 from suspected migrant-smuggling in San Antonio