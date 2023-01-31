Death toll in Pakistan mosque blast rises to 83 - hospital spokesperson

Rescue workers look for survivors after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - The death toll in the suicide bombing in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar rose to 83 while at least 57 people were injured, several of them critically, a hospital spokesperson said on Tuesday.

A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in a highly fortified security compound in Pakistan on Monday, the latest in a string of attacks targeting police.

(Reporting by Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

Recommended Stories

  • Former GOP New Mexico state House candidate indicted in shootings targeting elected officials

    A grand jury in New Mexico has indicted a former Republican candidate for state legislature on 14 criminal charges in relation to conspiring with and paying four men to shoot at the homes and businesses of elected officials, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office said in a statement Monday. Solomon Peña was arrested on Jan. 16…

  • Adani Risk Clouds Wall Street’s Star Emerging-Market Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeThe start of 2023 was meant to be India’s. The nation’s fast-growing economy and rapidly expanding equity markets had convinced money managers from Morgan Sta

  • Suicide bomber kills dozens at mosque in Pakistan

    A suicide bomber detonated explosives during crowded prayers at a mosque inside a police compound in Pakistan on Monday, causing the roof to cave in. At least 34 people were killed and 150 wounded, officials said.

  • Death toll from Pakistan mosque suicide bombing rises to 74

    The death toll from previous day's suicide bombing at a mosque in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday jumped to 74 after rescuers retrieved 15 more bodies from the rubble, police and rescue official said. Bilal Faizi, the chief rescue official, said they were still removing the rubble after the mosque's roof caved following the attack. It was not clear how the bomber was able to slip into the walled compound in a high-security zone with other government buildings.

  • Charges filed in deadly hit-and-run on busy Ross Township road

    A driver is facing charges after police said she hit and killed a woman on Babcock Boulevard before speeding off on Jan. 13.

  • Adani firms lose $65 billion in value as U.S. short-seller battle escalates

    Most Adani Group shares fell sharply on Monday as the Indian conglomerate's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors, deepening a market rout that has now led to losses of $65 billion in the group's stock values. Led by Asia's richest man Gautam Adani, the Indian group has locked horns with Hindenburg Research and on Sunday hit back at the short-seller's report of last week that flagged concerns about its debt levels and the use of tax havens. Adani said it complied with all local laws and had made the necessary regulatory disclosures.

  • Monterey Park shooter voiced paranoid threats to police years before opening fire, records show

    Police records provide some insight into the Monterey Park gunman's worldview, a paranoid outlook that may have persisted over decades.

  • What's behind the Pakistani Taliban's insurgency?

    When a suicide bomber struck a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday, suspicion immediately fell on the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP. The TTP's denial also came after the Afghan Foreign Ministry condemned attacks on worshippers as contrary to the teachings of Islam. Relations already are strained between Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan's Taliban rulers, who are sheltering the TTP leadership and fighters.

  • Pakistan mosque blast: Police targeted in suicide attack that kills 59

    The mosque is within a tightly guarded area of police and intelligence buildings in Peshawar.

  • Here are the top 19 countries that the US State Department says aren't safe for American citizens to travel to

    Countries deemed too dangerous for travel by the State Department are known for civil unrest, terrorist activity, and kidnappings.

  • Erdogan might approve Finland's NATO bid, 'shock' Sweden

    Turkey's president has suggested his country might approve Finland's application for NATO membership before taking any action on Sweden's, while the Turkish government issued a travel warning for European countries due to anti-Turkish demonstrations and what it described as Islamophobia. The travel warning published late Saturday followed demonstrations last weekend outside the Turkish Embassy in Sweden, where an anti-Islam activist burned the Quran and pro-Kurdish groups protested against Turkey. The events stiffened Turkey's refusal so far to ratify Sweden's NATO bid.

  • Drones reportedly attack convoy in east Syria coming from Iraq

    It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack on the convoy in the border region of Boukamal.

  • Suicide Bomber Destroys Police Mosque, Killing 30+ and Injuring 150

    Maaz Ali/AFP via Getty ImagesA deadly blast caused by a suicide bomber inside a mosque in a compound containing a police station and a counterterrorism office rocked Peshawar, Pakistan, on Monday afternoon local time. At least 32 bodies were pulled from the rubble and around 150 people treated for injuries after the blast caused part of the two-story structure to collapse during morning prayers. Many of the injured and dead are believed to be police officers attending afternoon prayers. Pakistan

  • Armenia tells World Court Azerbaijan blockade is 'ethnic cleansing'

    THE HAGUE (Reuters) -Armenia told judges at the World Court on Monday that a blockade of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region by neighbouring Azerbaijan was designed to allow "ethnic cleansing", a claim rejected by Baku. The Lachin corridor is the only route whereby Armenia can provide food, fuel and medicine supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh, a region internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but home to around 120,000 ethnic Armenians. Azerbaijan denies any blockade, saying the activists are staging a legitimate protest against illegal mining activity.

  • An Iraqi man makes $1,700 a month helping dig up and disable thousands of bombs that are still buried in Iraq after the war with ISIS

    IEDs in Iraq have killed or injured thousands of people. Trained deminers are risking their lives seeking out and destabilizing the explosives.

  • 'I am Inca blood': Peru protests fire up a divided nation

    In the Peruvian southern border town of Desaguadero, indigenous protester Adela Perez is defiant after almost eight weeks of deadly clashes that have roiled the Andean nation, hit its huge copper mines and strained the country's democratic institutions. The country of some 34 million people has been in the throes of its worst unrest in decades since the abrupt Dec. 7 ouster and arrest of center-left President Pedro Castillo after he tried to illegally shutter Congress to avoid impeachment. The son of peasant farmers, Castillo had been a champion of the rural poor and indigenous groups who propelled him to office in 2021, despite falling short on pledges to spread mining wealth and being hit by regular corruption probes.

  • Russians gone from Ukraine village, fear and hardship remain

    When night falls in Tatiana Trofimenko’s village in southern Ukraine, she pours sunflower oil that aid groups gave her into a jar and seals it with a wick-fitted lid. “This is our electricity,” Trofimenko, 68, says. It has been over 11 weeks since Ukrainian forces wrested back her village in Kherson province from Russian occupation.

  • Russia's Lavrov urges Israel and Palestinians not to worsen tensions

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged senior Palestinian and Israeli diplomats by phone on Sunday to do their utmost to avoid escalating a surge in violence in Jerusalem and the West Bank, his ministry said. "Sergey Lavrov called on the Israeli and Palestinian partners to show maximum responsibility and refrain from any actions that could provoke further degradation of the situation," it said in a statement. Lavrov also said there was an "acute" need for the "Quartet" of international mediators to restart peace talks between Israeli and Palestinian representatives, according to the statement.

  • The U.S. on Israel’s far-right government: It is what it is.

    Antony Blinken’s visit to Israel this week shows how, given challenges such as Iran, the Biden administration has decided engaging Israel's new leadership is the best approach.

  • Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man in West Bank

    Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in a flashpoint city in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The killing marks the latest bloodshed in spiraling violence that comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the region. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the man, Nassim Abu Fouda, 26, was shot in the head in Hebron, often a center of friction between the Israeli military and Palestinians.