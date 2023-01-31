Death toll in Pakistan mosque blast rises to 83 - hospital spokesperson

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - The death toll in the suicide bombing in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar rose to 83 while at least 57 people were injured, several of them critically, a hospital spokesperson said on Tuesday.

A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in a highly fortified security compound in Pakistan on Monday, the latest in a string of attacks targeting police.

(Reporting by Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)