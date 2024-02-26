Death toll rises to 10 after Egyptian ferry sinks in Nile

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israeli forces will push into Rafah with or without a temporary ceasefire agreement, and bristled at Biden’s suggestion that their response in Gaza has been "over the top."
Hot on the heels of the successful completion of its grid-connected geothermal power plant in Nevada, Fervo Energy is raising $221 million per SEC documents, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Previous geothermal plants have only scratched the surface by accessing hot springs or shallower rock formations. Once those wells are drilled, Fervo then strings them with fiber optic cables connected to a range of sensors.
BLKFAM is a free, ad-supported, Black-focused family streaming service launching today to give Black Americans access to more than 1,000 hours of new kid-friendly animation titles, as well as content for the entire family, including sitcoms and reality shows, fitness and wellness series, news, music-driven content and more. Whoopi Goldberg is an equity investor in BLKFAM and will also be the creative director. BLKFAM considers its platform the first and only Black-owned and Black-focused family streaming service.
Google is hopeful it will soon be able to "unpause" the ability of its multimodal generative AI tool, Gemini, to depict people, per DeepMind founder, Demis Hassabis. Google suspended the Gemini capability last week after users pointed out the tool was producing historically incongruous images, such as depicting the U.S. Founding Fathers as a diverse group of people, rather than only white men. Instead he suggested the issue was caused by Google failing to identify instances when users are basically after what he described as a "universal depiction."