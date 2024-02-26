Death toll rises to 10 after Egyptian ferry sinks in Nile

Fishermen recover a body from the river Nile in Monsha'et El Kanater, after a ferry boat carrying labourers sunk leaving at least three people dead. Search and rescue efforts are under way for missing people in the accident, Egyptian media reported. The small boat was carrying eight to 10 workers when it sank, state-owned newspaper al-Ahram reported online. Mahmoud Elkhwas/dpa

Ten people were killed when a ferry carrying labourers sank in the river Nile near Cairo, Egypt's Labour Ministry said on Monday.

The boat sank off Giza, a twin city of Cairo, on Sunday.

Five people were injured.

The ministry said it will pay 200,000 pounds ($6,462) in compensation to each deceased person's family and 20,000 pounds for every injured worker.

The cause of the accident remains unclear. Some Egyptian media reported it was due to overcrowding on the boat.

Transport accidents are not uncommon in Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country, with around 105 million people. They are often blamed on a lack of safety standards.

