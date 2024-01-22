Death toll rises to 12 from Mississippi winter storm

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency officials said Monday that 12 winter weather-related deaths have been reported since Jan. 14.

The most recent death reported to MEMA was in Marshall County, MEMA said in a Monday press release. No other details have been provided about the death.

Additional deaths have been reported in Chickasaw, Humphreys, Leflore, Panola, Rankin, Sharkey, Sunflower and Washington counties.

Fatal car crashes and hypothermia are among the causes of those reported deaths.

Residents who need to warm up may seek shelter at a county or city-run warming center in your area. The full list of those shelters and safe rooms is here.

