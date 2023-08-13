Death toll rises to 4, another still missing in Pa. house explosion

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Emergency officials in the Pittsburgh suburb of Plum, Pa., say the death toll from an explosion that destroyed or damaged more than a dozen homes has risen to four with another person still missing.

Plum Burrough Police Detective James Little gave the updated figures at a late-night press briefing on Saturday as the search and rescue operations were suspended for the day due to darkness about 12 hours after the explosion ripped through a block of well-maintained single-family homes.

Three other people were hospitalized following the blast with one of them listed in critical condition.

Officials said three homes were completely destroyed in the blast and subsequent fire, while another 12 homes were damaged. They would not speculate on what caused the blast, although several trucks belonging to the local gas utility were seen in the area during the rescue operations.

The victims have not yet been identified and more information on them was expected to come from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Aerial footage from the scene showed smoking rubble and only scattered debris remaining of the house at the center of the blast.

The blast was reported at around 10:23 a.m., and when first responders arrived on the scene they reported there were people trapped under debris.

It appeared as if one house had exploded and two others were engulfed in fire while multiple other homes were damaged with windows blown out, officials said.

Crews were continued to search through the debris until late Saturday. The Red Cross and Salvation Army provided assistance to residents impacted by the explosion and the Allegheny County set up a disaster distress helpline and a temporary shelter at a fire station in Renton, Pa.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro sent condolences to the victims in a post on the social media platform X.

"Lori and I are praying for the families affected by the house explosion in Plum today," he wrote. "My Administration and [the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency] are coordinating with and supporting county and local emergency responders. As you rebuild, we will have your back."

Brian Maloney, director of operations with Plum Emergency Services, told the Pittsburgh Post Gazette that about 20 firefighters were given treatment at various points during Saturday as they struggled to sift through the debris in search of survivors.

One firefighter, he said, was hospitalized due to an unspecified medical emergency.