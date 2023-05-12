Death toll rises to 4 in fast-moving e-bike battery fire in upper Manhattan, FDNY says

NEW YORK — Two more people have died from injuries suffered in a fast-moving Manhattan apartment fire sparked by an e-bike battery, bringing the blaze’s death toll to four people, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

The two deaths bring to nine the number of people believed killed across the city so far in 2023 by burning lithium-ion batteries used for electric bikes, scooters and hoverboards.

“Now, for the first time in decades, lithium-ion related fire deaths so far this year have surpassed electrical fires as the leading cause of fire deaths in New York City,” Kavanagh said in a statement.

The blaze erupted Sunday just before 1:00 p.m. inside a fourth-floor apartment at 565 W. 190th St. in Washington Heights. Firefighters brought the flames under control within an hour.

The matriarch of the household, Bertha Domenech Santiago, 94, and her son Luis died from their injuries on Monday.

The two people whose deaths were reported late Thursday are believed to be the only other people injured in the fire.

They include Santiago’s home health aide and a male tenant of the building. City officials have not yet released their identities.

