Death toll rises to 4 in Miami-area condo collapse, 159 are missing

Authorities in the Miami area said that 99 people remained unaccounted for hours after a condominium building in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed.At least three people were confirmed dead, according to local reports. Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said that 53 people were accounted for, but 99 remained “unaccounted for” as of Thursday afternoon. Officials cautioned that they were still working to determine precise numbers.As Ramirez spoke, search and rescue teams were still working at the site, looking for survivors who possibly remained trapped in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South Condo. According to authorities, the building that collapsed overnight housed around 55 units.This footage, taken on Thursday in Surfside, shows dust filling the air near the site of the condo complex. Credit: Eduardo Abavicius via Storyful