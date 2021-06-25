Death toll rises to 4 in Miami-area condo collapse, 159 are missing

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday morning, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that the death toll for Thursday morning’s apartment collapse has risen to four and that 159 people were unaccounted for.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories